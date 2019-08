Dandi March and Eyes For You please

Dandi March and Eyes For You pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Classicus (Pranil), Fascinating (Peter) 41. Pair level. King Khalil (Kamble) 41. Easy.

800m: Master Of Studies (H.G. Rathod) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Mirabilis (Kharadi) 56, 600/41. Easy. Sylvester (Baria) 51.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Bernice (C.S. Jodha), Notting Hill (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Bakhtawar (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Princess Avika (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. Urged. Ruffo (Kamble) 54, 600/40. Easy. C’est La Amour (Aniket), Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Chephirah (C.S. Jodha), Stick To The Plan (V. Jodha) 49.5, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Principessa (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Western Style (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mighty Warrior (Jaykumar) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Moonshine (A. Prakash) 49, 600/36. Pressed. Pulverize (Bhawani) 51.5, 600/39. Urged. Dandi March (C.S. Jodha), Turning Point (V. Jodha) 48.5, 600/36. Former moved impressively while they finished level. Skysurfer (Kaviraj) 50.5, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Minstrel Heights (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wild Fire (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Tianjin Honey (Bhawani) 53, 600/38.5. Worked well. Silver King (Mansoor) 55, 600/41. Easy. Kreiger (Bhawani) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Gold Magic (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Allegria (Pranil), Arrecife (Peter) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Eyes For You (Ikram) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well. Perfect Star (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good. Romanesque (Pereira), Arizona Pie (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both responded well and finished level. Vitesse (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Cezanne (Walkar) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Cray Cray (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Urged. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Worked well.

1200m: Smoky Haze (Santosh) 1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Polaris (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (Jaykumar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level.