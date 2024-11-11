 />
Dancing Star and Dash show out

Published - November 11, 2024 05:18 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Dancing Star and Dash showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 11) morning.

Sand track.

800m: 2/y/os Among The Stars (S.J. Sunil), Between Lands (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Star Impact (S.J. Sunil), Running Star (S. Amit) 50, 600/37. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (S. Amit) 52, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Pyrite (A. Prakash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Dash (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (S. Amit) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started six lengths behind and comfortably finished level.

Race track.

800m: Hilma Klint (app) 48, 600/36. Moved well.

1600m: Dancing Star (S. Kamble), Majestic Warrior (rb) 1-39, 600/36. Former was ridden out and finished a distance ahead. Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: 2/y/o Heart (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/os Exciting (Vivek G), Fynbos (A. Prakash) and Nyanza (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40.

Exciting finished three lengths ahead of Fynbos who further finished four lengths ahead of Nyanza. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (S. Amit) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Kissed By The Sea (A. Prakash), Kings Gambit (Vivek G) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former better. 2/y/os Gunsmoke (S.J. Sunil), Enforcer (S. Amit) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Pair level. 2/y/os Marissa (rb), Semurg (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely.

Gate practice noted on the race track.

1000m: Trillionaire (app), Fidato (S.J. Sunil) 59, 800/47, 600/34. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/o Allez L’ Etoile (app), Coeur De Lion (rb) 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Former was three lengths superior.

