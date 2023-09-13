ADVERTISEMENT

Dancing Queen, Wind Symbol, Dark Son and Spectacle shine

September 13, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dancing Queen, Wind Symbol, Dark Son and Spectacle shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Happiness (rb), Romualdo (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy. Element (rb), Clear Tone (rb) 57, 600/42. Former better.

1000m: Dancing Queen (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Pleased. Admiral Shaw (rb) Swarga (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Wind Symbol (rb), Dark Son (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine nick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Great Spirit (Ramandeep) 41. Shaped well. Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 40.5. In fine trim. Sunday Warrior (rb) 47. Tamar (rb) 41. Pushed. A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb) 43. Easy.

800m: Aretha (rb), Cairo (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They were extended, the former moved better and ended three lengths in front. Rubert (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40. In fine condition. Zen Zero (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Velu Nachiyar (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Pense’e (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Well in hand. Vision Quest (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Lady Royal (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. In good shape. Pesto Power (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Knotty Wonder (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Asio (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US