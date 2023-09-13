HamberMenu
Dancing Queen, Wind Symbol, Dark Son and Spectacle shine

September 13, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Dancing Queen, Wind Symbol, Dark Son and Spectacle shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Happiness (rb), Romualdo (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy. Element (rb), Clear Tone (rb) 57, 600/42. Former better.

1000m: Dancing Queen (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Pleased. Admiral Shaw (rb) Swarga (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Wind Symbol (rb), Dark Son (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine nick.

Inner sand:

600m: Great Spirit (Ramandeep) 41. Shaped well. Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 40.5. In fine trim. Sunday Warrior (rb) 47. Tamar (rb) 41. Pushed. A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb) 43. Easy.

800m: Aretha (rb), Cairo (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They were extended, the former moved better and ended three lengths in front. Rubert (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40. In fine condition. Zen Zero (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Velu Nachiyar (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Pense’e (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Well in hand. Vision Quest (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Lady Royal (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. In good shape. Pesto Power (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Knotty Wonder (rb), Knotty Power (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy. Asio (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.

