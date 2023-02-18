ADVERTISEMENT

Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impress

February 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 18.).

Outer sand: 600m: Golden Marina (rb) 41.5. Shaped well.

800m: Conscious Keeper (S.A. Amit) 56, 600/43. Worked well. Angel Heart (S.A. Amit) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Undeniable (S.A. Amit), Ankara (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former was handy, latter was urged and finished level. Alexander (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Natrredu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Dame Fonteyn (rb), Loch Lomond (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Waytogo (Md. Feroz), Yours Forever (A.Ayaz Khan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths in front. The Intimidator (rb), Lionel (Farhan Alam) 1-127.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

Inner sand: 600m: Gods Plan (rb) 42. Handy. Despacito (rb) 43.5. Easy. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Admiral Shaw( Md. Feroz) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Danny’s Girl (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Armoury (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Something Royal (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Beethovan (Inayat) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Moved well. Born To Be Spoilt (rb), Alcaraz (rb), TDH (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. I Want It All (rb), Vinamrao (rb), Felix (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit trio. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Thrill Of Power (rb), Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (rb) 1-8.90. They jumped out well. Choice (P. Sai Kumar), Arikattu (S. Imran), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-6.33. A good jump. Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-14.11. They were eased up. Miso (Farhan Alam), Gold Fame (rb) 1-9.63. A level jump. Knotty Wonder (rb), Big Treasure (S.A. Amit) 1-9.32. They jumped out well. Excellent Star (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-4.58. They jumped out smartly. Beverly Hills (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston - Silk Baby) 1-16.92.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US