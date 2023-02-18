Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impress

February 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 18.).

Outer sand: 600m: Golden Marina (rb) 41.5. Shaped well.

800m: Conscious Keeper (S.A. Amit) 56, 600/43. Worked well. Angel Heart (S.A. Amit) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Undeniable (S.A. Amit), Ankara (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former was handy, latter was urged and finished level. Alexander (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Natrredu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Dame Fonteyn (rb), Loch Lomond (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Waytogo (Md. Feroz), Yours Forever (A.Ayaz Khan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths in front. The Intimidator (rb), Lionel (Farhan Alam) 1-127.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

Inner sand: 600m: Gods Plan (rb) 42. Handy. Despacito (rb) 43.5. Easy. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Admiral Shaw( Md. Feroz) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Danny’s Girl (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Armoury (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Something Royal (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Beethovan (Inayat) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Moved well. Born To Be Spoilt (rb), Alcaraz (rb), TDH (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. I Want It All (rb), Vinamrao (rb), Felix (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit trio. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Thrill Of Power (rb), Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (rb) 1-8.90. They jumped out well. Choice (P. Sai Kumar), Arikattu (S. Imran), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-6.33. A good jump. Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-14.11. They were eased up. Miso (Farhan Alam), Gold Fame (rb) 1-9.63. A level jump. Knotty Wonder (rb), Big Treasure (S.A. Amit) 1-9.32. They jumped out well. Excellent Star (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-4.58. They jumped out smartly. Beverly Hills (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston - Silk Baby) 1-16.92.

