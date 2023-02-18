HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impress

February 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Dame Fonteyn, Miss Allure, I Want It All and Undeniable impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 18.).

Outer sand: 600m: Golden Marina (rb) 41.5. Shaped well.

800m: Conscious Keeper (S.A. Amit) 56, 600/43. Worked well. Angel Heart (S.A. Amit) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Undeniable (S.A. Amit), Ankara (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former was handy, latter was urged and finished level. Alexander (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Natrredu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Dame Fonteyn (rb), Loch Lomond (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Waytogo (Md. Feroz), Yours Forever (A.Ayaz Khan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths in front. The Intimidator (rb), Lionel (Farhan Alam) 1-127.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

Inner sand: 600m: Gods Plan (rb) 42. Handy. Despacito (rb) 43.5. Easy. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Admiral Shaw( Md. Feroz) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Danny’s Girl (S. Kamble) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Armoury (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (rb) 58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Something Royal (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Beethovan (Inayat) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Moved well. Born To Be Spoilt (rb), Alcaraz (rb), TDH (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. I Want It All (rb), Vinamrao (rb), Felix (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit trio. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Thrill Of Power (rb), Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (rb) 1-8.90. They jumped out well. Choice (P. Sai Kumar), Arikattu (S. Imran), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-6.33. A good jump. Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh), Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-14.11. They were eased up. Miso (Farhan Alam), Gold Fame (rb) 1-9.63. A level jump. Knotty Wonder (rb), Big Treasure (S.A. Amit) 1-9.32. They jumped out well. Excellent Star (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-4.58. They jumped out smartly. Beverly Hills (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston - Silk Baby) 1-16.92.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.