Dali Swirl and Rubik Star show out

Dali Swirl and Rubik Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 38. Moved well. Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 39. Moved freely. Divine Hunt (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Tristar (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil), Expedition (Yash Narredu) 53, 600/39. Former moved well. Dalasan (app) 56, 600/41. Easy. Ahead Of My Time (P. Vinod), Key To The Mint (P. Naidu) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Frankie (Chouhan), Eleos (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. They were easy.

1000m: Dali Swirl (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Liam (Shelar), St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Good work. Blazing Bay (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Thunberg (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Rambler (Zervan) 1-9, 600/39. Moved freely. Liberation (Bhawani), Dormammu (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved nicely. Alastair (Kirtish), Kinnara (Kaviraj) 1-26, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely.

1400m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Metzinger (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead.

Noted on Mar. 19:

800m: Dufy (Pradeep) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Chamonix (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Perhaps (Nazil) 57, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Chat (Pradeep) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Remus (Raghuveer), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 1-21, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.


