Daffodil and Flying Dragon shine

Daffodil and Flying Dragon shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Victoriana (Jethu), Imperial Heritage (Mahesh) 39. They moved level freely. Flying Dragon (Zameer) 37. Moved well. Logano (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Jackpot (Jethu) 54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Captain (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Shape The Scape (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Ritz (Hamir) 1-9.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Philadelphia (Sandeep) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Dusky Siren (Bhawani) 40. Moved freely.

1000m: Mathaiyus (Kharadi) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Daffodil (Kharadi), Denny Crane (K. Kadam) 1-38, 600/42. Former was superior.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 7:25:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/daffodil-and-flying-dragon-shine/article17743574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

