Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shine

February 24, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 24).

Outer sand: 600m: Ricordo (S. John) 43. Pleased. Helios (I. Chisty) 43. Moved impressively. Multisided (I. Chisty), Ancient History (A. Velu) 43.5. Former showed out.

1000m: True Punch (I. Chsity) 1-13, 600.43.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Westlake (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Anadale (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Czar (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Emeraldo (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Able One (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Mandarino (S. Shareef) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They finished together. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

Outer sand - Feb 23: 1400m: West Brook (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

Outer sand - Feb 22: 1000m: Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-10, 600/41. Catch the eye.

