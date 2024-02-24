ADVERTISEMENT

Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shine

February 24, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 24).

Outer sand: 600m: Ricordo (S. John) 43. Pleased. Helios (I. Chisty) 43. Moved impressively. Multisided (I. Chisty), Ancient History (A. Velu) 43.5. Former showed out.

1000m: True Punch (I. Chsity) 1-13, 600.43.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Westlake (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Anadale (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Czar (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Emeraldo (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Able One (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Mandarino (S. Shareef) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They finished together. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

Outer sand - Feb 23: 1400m: West Brook (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

Outer sand - Feb 22: 1000m: Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-10, 600/41. Catch the eye.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US