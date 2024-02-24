GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shine

February 24, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Czar, Westlake, Helios, True Punch and Ricordo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 24).

Outer sand: 600m: Ricordo (S. John) 43. Pleased. Helios (I. Chisty) 43. Moved impressively. Multisided (I. Chisty), Ancient History (A. Velu) 43.5. Former showed out.

1000m: True Punch (I. Chsity) 1-13, 600.43.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Westlake (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Anadale (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Czar (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Emeraldo (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Able One (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Srinath) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-44, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Carter (Rozario), Mandarino (S. Shareef) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They finished together. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

Outer sand - Feb 23: 1400m: West Brook (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

Outer sand - Feb 22: 1000m: Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-10, 600/41. Catch the eye.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.