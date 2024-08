Czar well prepared to repeat in Karnataka Sub-Area Cup

Czar, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Karnataka Sub-Area Cup (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Aug 14). False rails (Width about 7m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. LITTLEOVER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Amusing (2) Arshad 56, 2. Complete Package (7) G. Vivek 56, 3. Connecting Dots (10) Faizan Khan 56, 4. Napolean (9) Akshay K 56, 5. Star Honour (4) Suraj 56, 6. True Punch (5) Kiran Rai 56, 7. Ananya (8) Shreyas S 54.5, 8. Cascais (6) Sandesh 54.5, 9. Habibti (3) Antony 54.5 and 10. Havaska (1) Saddam H 54.5.

1. CASCAIS, 2. TRUE PUNCH, 3. NAPOLEAN

2. TUDOR JET STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Breeze Bluster (6) Faizan Khan 61.5, 2. Millbrook (9) Jagadeesh 61, 3. Storm Shadow (5) Akshay K 60, 4. Stravinsky (4) Suraj 59, 5. Southernaristocrat (2) Arshad 57.5, 6. Asagiri (3) Vinod Shinde 56.5, 7. Joyful Spirit (7) R. Pradeep 55, 8. Joon (1) Koshi K 53.5 and 9. Sea Jack (8) Saddam H 52.5.

1. STORM SHADOW, 2. STRAVINSKY, 3. MILLBROOK

3. MAMMA’S MINK PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. King Of War (2) G. Vivek 60, 2. Anadale (5) Suraj 55, 3. Armory (1) Angad 55, 4. Aircraft (7) Arshad 54.5, 5. Aldila (4) Antony 54.5, 6. Irish Rockstar (3) Sandesh 52.5, 7. Star Concept (6) P. Siddaraju 52 and 8. Sassy (8) Akshay K 50.5.

1. IRISH ROCKSTAR, 2. ANADALE, 3. SASSY

4. DR. K.M. SRINIVASA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Never Give In (8) Antony 60, 2. Jersey King (10) Sandesh 57, 3. Light The World (3) S.J. Moulin 56, 4. Bourbonaire (4) Suraj 55, 5. Knotty One (5) G. Vivek 55, 6. Solo Prince (9) Darshan 55, 7. Ashwa Vedha (6) P. Siddaraju 54.5, 8. Extraordinary (2) Sai Kiran 54.5, 9. Lauterbrunnen (1) M. Rajesh K 53 and 10. Remontoir (7) Arshad 52.

1. BOURBONAIRE, 2. NEVER GIVE IN, 3. JERSEY KING

5. KARNATAKA SUB-AREA CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4-00: 1. Peyo (1) M. Prabhakaran 60.5, 2. Amreli (4) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Czar (7) Antony 58.5, 4. English Bay (3) Rayan 56.5, 5. Imperial Gesture (5) S.J. Moulin 55.5, 6. Tripitaka (2) G. Vivek 55, 7. Fondness Of You (6) Vinod Shinde 53, 8. Auspicious Queen (8) Angad 51 and 9. Indian Blues (9) M. Rajesh K 50.5.

1. CZAR, 2. AMRELI, 3. TRIPITAKA

6. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 4-30: 1. Quick Witted (7) Sandesh 62, 2. Alacero (6) Arvind K 61.5, 3. Sunlit Path (3) Salman Khan 60.5, 4. Estefania (2) Antony 60, 5. Sand Castles (5) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 6. Tigerking (1) Koshi K 59, 7. Southern Warrior (8) Rayan 58.5, 8. My Visionary (4) Jagadeesh 56.5 and 9. Burning Arrow (9) Kiran Rai 54.5.

1. ESTEFANIA, 2. TIGERKING, 3. MY VISIONARY

7. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Star Admiral (7) G. Vivek 60.5, 2. Ultimate Striker (8) Faizan Khan 59.5, 3. Altamonte (6) Vivek 58.5, 4. Rightly Noble (9) L.A. Rozario 58, 5. Spirit Dancer (1) Koshi K 57, 6. Ancient History (4) Akshay K 55 , 7. Capri Girl (2) Sai Kiran 54, 8. Dawn Rising (10) Salman Khan 53.5, 9. Debonair (5) Rayan 53 and 10. Mega Success (3) Jagadeesh 50.

1. STAR ADMIRAL, 2. CAPRI GIRL, 3. SPIRIT DANCER

Day’s best: BOURBONAIRE

Double: STORM SHADOW — CZAR

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

