Czar, Top Dancer, Wonder Woman and Ruling Goddess impress

June 01, 2023

Czar, Top Dancer, Wonder Woman and Ruling Goddess Impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June

Inner sand:

1200m: Sunny Lagoon (A. Imran), Treasure Chest (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Time (Nazil) 45. Moved freely. Savvy Chic (Nazil) 43.5. Strode out well. Speaking Of Stars (T.S. Jodha) 45. Easy. Lionel (Hindu S) 42.5. Worked well. I Want It All (rb), Gimmler (rb) 44. They moved together. Diamond Gold (rb) 43.5. In fine trim. Gold Fame (Hindu S) 45.5. Moved freely. Harvestime (Tejeshwar), Pyrgos (rb) 45. A fit pair.

1000m: Starkova (Manjunath) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Andorra (Hindu S), Rubirosa (rb) 1-16, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Czar (S. John) 1-11, 600/41. A good display. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), El Alamein (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Truth (Vikrath) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Nevada Gold (Tejeshwar) 1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-10.5, 600/44. Pleased. Royal Grace Feroz), Windsor (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Roudy (Likith), One So Wonderful (D. Patel) 1-16.5, 600/44. They moved freely. Bellator (Akshay K) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Knotty Challenger (P.S. Chouhan) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Worcester (Saqlain), Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Stravinsky (A. Ramu) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Wonder Woman (Akshay K), Ruling Goddess (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Douglas (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Stretched Out well.

1400m: Top Dancer (Saqlian) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Quevega (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 1-2. They jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Riveting (Vivek), Acaster (R. Pradeep) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They jumped out well. Adbhut (Afroz), My Vision (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Encantamento (Saba), Pettes Love (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Russian Romance (Prabhakaran) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well. Aquamatic (Jagadeesh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep), Grizzly (Abhay S) 1-45, (1,400-600) 52. They finished level.