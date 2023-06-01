HamberMenu
Czar, Top Dancer, Wonder Woman and Ruling Goddess impress

June 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Czar, Top Dancer, Wonder Woman and Ruling Goddess Impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June

Inner sand:

1200m: Sunny Lagoon (A. Imran), Treasure Chest (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Time (Nazil) 45. Moved freely. Savvy Chic (Nazil) 43.5. Strode out well. Speaking Of Stars (T.S. Jodha) 45. Easy. Lionel (Hindu S) 42.5. Worked well. I Want It All (rb), Gimmler (rb) 44. They moved together. Diamond Gold (rb) 43.5. In fine trim. Gold Fame (Hindu S) 45.5. Moved freely. Harvestime (Tejeshwar), Pyrgos (rb) 45. A fit pair.

1000m: Starkova (Manjunath) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Andorra (Hindu S), Rubirosa (rb) 1-16, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Czar (S. John) 1-11, 600/41. A good display. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), El Alamein (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Truth (Vikrath) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Nevada Gold (Tejeshwar) 1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-10.5, 600/44. Pleased. Royal Grace Feroz), Windsor (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Roudy (Likith), One So Wonderful (D. Patel) 1-16.5, 600/44. They moved freely. Bellator (Akshay K) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Knotty Challenger (P.S. Chouhan) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Worcester (Saqlain), Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Stravinsky (A. Ramu) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Wonder Woman (Akshay K), Ruling Goddess (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Douglas (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Stretched Out well.

1400m: Top Dancer (Saqlian) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Quevega (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 1-2. They jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Riveting (Vivek), Acaster (R. Pradeep) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They jumped out well. Adbhut (Afroz), My Vision (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Encantamento (Saba), Pettes Love (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Russian Romance (Prabhakaran) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well. Aquamatic (Jagadeesh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep), Grizzly (Abhay S) 1-45, (1,400-600) 52. They finished level.

