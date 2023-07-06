Czar, Destroyer, Success, Emperor Roderic, Swift and Rival impress

July 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Czar, Destroyer, Success, Emperor Roderic, Swift and Rival impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 6).

Outer sand:

600m: Alcaraz (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 42. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Crown Witness (Suraj) 46. Easy. Third Avenue (Yash) 44.5. Moved freely. Mojito (A. Imran) 41. Pleased.

1000m: Rival (rb), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Brilliant Star (Deepak S) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. N R I Doublepower (rb) 1-11, 600/44. In fine trim. Memorable Time (rg) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Decacorn (N.S. Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-12, 600/42. They moved impressively. Sian (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Slainte (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Czar (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine condition. Champions Way (Yash) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Alexia (rb), Sangreal (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They moved well. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Septimius Severus (Hasib) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Success (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. They moved attractively.

1400m: Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A good display. Tehani (Akshay K) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. They impressed. Wonder Woman (Akshay K), Amazing Attraction (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (P. Trevor), Swift (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Santorino (Likith) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

1600m: Balor (Arul) 1-59, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. King’s Ransom (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 2-0.5, (1,600-600) 1-12. Eased up. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-57, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Exelero (T.S. Jodha), Chinky Pinky (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. They eased up in the last part. Mariana (P.S. Chouhan), Sea The Sun (P. Trevor) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ooh La La (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.