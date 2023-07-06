HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Czar, Destroyer, Success, Emperor Roderic, Swift and Rival impress

July 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Czar, Destroyer, Success, Emperor Roderic, Swift and Rival impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 6).

Outer sand:

600m: Alcaraz (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 42. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Crown Witness (Suraj) 46. Easy. Third Avenue (Yash) 44.5. Moved freely. Mojito (A. Imran) 41. Pleased.

1000m: Rival (rb), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Brilliant Star (Deepak S) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. N R I Doublepower (rb) 1-11, 600/44. In fine trim. Memorable Time (rg) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Decacorn (N.S. Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-12, 600/42. They moved impressively. Sian (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved well.

1200m: Slainte (Hindu S) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Czar (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine condition. Champions Way (Yash) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Alexia (rb), Sangreal (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They moved well. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Septimius Severus (Hasib) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Success (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. They moved attractively.

1400m: Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A good display. Tehani (Akshay K) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. They impressed. Wonder Woman (Akshay K), Amazing Attraction (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (P. Trevor), Swift (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Santorino (Likith) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

1600m: Balor (Arul) 1-59, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well. King’s Ransom (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-53, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 2-0.5, (1,600-600) 1-12. Eased up. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-57, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Exelero (T.S. Jodha), Chinky Pinky (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. They eased up in the last part. Mariana (P.S. Chouhan), Sea The Sun (P. Trevor) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ooh La La (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.