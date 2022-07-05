Cyrenius, Imperial Power, Crown Consort, Sadler’s Legacy and Forever Together impress

July 05, 2022 12:27 IST

Cyrenius, Imperial Power, Crown Consort, Sadler’s Legacy and Forever Together impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 5).

Inner sand:

1000m: Griffin (Rozario) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Pavarotti (Dhebe) 44. Easy. Miniver Rose (P. Ramesh) 43. Shaped well. Agera (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Double Vision (Darshan), Fair Counsel (rb) 42.5. They finished level. Last Wish (Mudassar) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Fierce Fighter (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Arshad) 43.5. They moved together.

1000m: Golden Ring (Kiran N), Love (M. Naveen) 1-15, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim. Born King (M. Naveen) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Ultimate Choice (Darshan), Sagacious (rb) 1-13, 600/44. A fit pair. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Domingo (Rajesh B) 1-16, 600/44. Fit for the fray. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Raffles (T.S. Jodha) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Belvedere (Akshay K), Harmonia (Aliyar) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Stellar Gold (Bhawani) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Del Mar (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. A good display.

1400m: Cyrenius (Nikhil N) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep), Chinky Pinky (Ajinkya) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former pleased, note. Banksy (Sandesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Strode out well. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition. Lake Tahoe (Ajinkya) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Crown Consort (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Yash) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Sadler’s Legacy (Yash), Giant Star (Shinde) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. They impressed while the former started two lengths behind and finished level. Michigan Melody (Arshad) 1-43, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

1600m: Sucre (rb), Dr Logan (Anjar) 1-59, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Born Dancer (Mark) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Hoofed Wonder (M. Naveen), Mighty Punch (Kiran N), King Pompous (Saddam H) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Mighty Punch slowly out. She’s Superb (S.K. Paswan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Emma (Likith) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Sweet Kiss (Kiran Rai), Quick Witted (G. Vivek) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Romero (Rozario), Kulsum (Salman K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Classic Charm (Vishal B), Spirit Dancer (Bhawani) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out.