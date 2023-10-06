ADVERTISEMENT

Cyrenius, Agnostic and Irish Rockstar shine

October 06, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Cyrenius, Agnostic and Irish Rockstar shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 6).

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Darshan), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Paris) (Rayan) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Darshan), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Fjord) (Rayan) 1-31.5, 1,0001-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Arod - Satinette) (Darshan), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Wavebond) (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former moved better.

