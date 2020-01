Cuban Pete wins feature event

S. Attaollahi trained Cuban Pete (Akshay Kumar up), won the Bangalore City Police Commissioner Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan 11). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

The results

1. INFANTS PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): BORN QUEEN (Yash) 1, Shanaey (Irvan) 2, Flamingo Road (Srinath) 3 and Capable (Darshan) 4. 4-1/2, 1-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 07.13s. ₹ 13 (w), 12, 19 and 12 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 40, FP: 59, Q: 63, Trinella: 122 and 30, Exacta: 462 and 310. Favourite: Born Queen. Owner: Mr. K. Narayan. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. KALHATTI FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: ASGARDIA (Trevor) 1, Cameleons Image (Nazerul) 2, Southern Power (A. Imran) 3 and Indian Star (P. Ramesh) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 25.64s. ₹ 11 (w), 11, 33 and 17 (p), SHP: 111, THP: 34, FP: 97, Q: 105, Trinella: 416 and 204, Exacta: 6,881 and 5,898. Favourite: Asgardia. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. SRIRANGAPATNA PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: PROPINE (S. John) 1, Red Galileo (T.S. Jodha) 2, Premier Premises (Trevor) 3 and Songkran (Chetan G) 4. Not run: Perfectgoldenera. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m 07.23s. ₹ 29 (w), 14, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 45, FP: 217, Q: 166, Trinella: 327 and 90, Exacta: 2,445 and 1,686. Favourite: Premier Premises. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

4. SHIVAGANGA FALLS PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: GIN DAISY (S. John) 1, Perfect King (M. Naveen) 2, Bella Mamma (A. Vishwanath) 3 and Grecian Light (Vaibhav) 4. 2-1/4, 4-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 07.86s. ₹ 14 (w), 11, 14 and 89 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 165, FP: 43, Q: 39, Trinella: 1,618 and 621, Exacta: 6,748 and 1,322. Favourite: Gin Daisy. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. BANGALORE CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: CUBAN PETE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Psychic Warrior (Yash) 2, Commodus (Trevor) 3 and Ice Floe (David Allan) 4. 2-3/4, 12/ and Shd. 1m 11.99s. ₹ 50 (w), 15, 26 and 14 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 49, FP: 1,088, Q: 666, Trinella: 2,475 and 443, Exacta: 4,209 and 1,948. Favourite: Ice Floe. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. MAKARA SANKRANTI TROPHY (1,600m), rated 30 to 50: FOI ET AMOUR (David Allan) 1, Cavaliere (S. John) 2, Duxton (Darshan) 3 and Smile Of Joy (Rayan) 4. Snk, 2-3/4 and Nose. 1m 37.83s. ₹ 24 (w), 12, 18 and 54 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 93, FP: 189, Q: 84, Trinella: 1,577 and 1,098, Exacta: 9,742 and 11,481. Favourite: Foi Et Amour. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

7. KALHATTI FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: KNOTTY OAK (Antony) 1, Legendary Princess (David Allan) 2, Augustina (C. Umesh) 3 and Alberto (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4, 1-3/4 and 11-1/2. 1m 25.35s. ₹ 20 (w), 11, 13 and 17 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 36, FP: 56, Q: 30, Trinella: 130 and 66, Exacta: 633 and 303. Favourite: Knotty Oak. Owners: Mrs. Debajani B Mohapatra & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹ 1,365 (108 tkts); Runner up: 304 (208 tkts); Treble (i): 94 (182 tkts); (ii): 389 (69 tkts).