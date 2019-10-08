Cuban Pete, Jan Zizka and Aachen please

Cuban Pete, Jan Zizka and Aachen pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 8)

Inner sand:

1200m: Areca Legend (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha), Wild Wild Angels (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh) 44. Moved well. Pink Smile (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Reczai (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Desert Gold (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Power Of Shambhala (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Jan Zizka (N. Rajesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. After Hours (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Land Of Liberty (R. Anand) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Scarlet Princess (Ramesh K) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A good display. Aachen (Anjar) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 53. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Here And Now (Nazerul) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well. Hukum (Mark), High Priestess (N. Rajesh), Bold Runner (Gnaneshwar) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. First named impressed. Johnny Bravo (Arshad), Mountain Lion (Chetan G), Christopher wren (T.S. Jodha) 1-28, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well.

Noted on Oct. 7 — Outer sand:

1000m: Duxton (Darshan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Kanthaka (Raghu), Bazinga (R. Anand) 1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Scarlet Princess (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. The Corporal (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/43. In fine nick. Tokyo Rose (Gnaneshwar) 1-16, 600/42.5. Worked well. Reczai (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Queen Of Sand (A. Ramu) 1-14, 600/42. Strode out well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Knotty Ash (Antony) 1-15, 600/41. Moved fluently. South Bell (Ramesh K) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Depth Charge (R. Anand), Tanamour (Raghu) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1400m: Torosanto (R. Anand), Amalfi Coast (Raghu) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Southern Ruler (Srinath) 1-53, (1,600-600) 1-4.5. In fine condition. Musterion (Srinath) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.