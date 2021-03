Cuban Pete claims feature event

BENGALURU: S. Attaollahi trained Cuban Pete (Zervan up), won the Brigadier Gerard Plate, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (March 20). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

Leading Individual Owner: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni (prize money of ₹42,43,806).

Leading Joint Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. (prize money of ₹94,77,970).

Champion trainer: S. Attaollahi (with 23 wins).

Champion jockey: Trevor (with 29 wins).

Champion Indian jockey claiming allowance: J.H. Arul (with 6 wins).

Leading Stud Farm: Dashmesh (Bred 14 wins).

Horse of the season: Cosmos (3 starts/3 wins), (prize money of ₹19,47,230).

Champion horse: Lagarde (prize money of ₹95,40,795).

The results

1. SALUTE HER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): IMPERIAL BLUE (Akshay K) 1, Muirfield (Trevor) 2, Southern Dynasty (Neeraj) 3 and Sir Phoenix (Srinath) 4. Not run: Devils Magic. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m 13.84s. ₹19 (w), 15, 13 and 25 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 50, FP: 101, Q: 65, Trinella: 550 and 259, Exacta: 2,166 and 825. Favourite: Imperial Blue. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. WORLD SPARROW DAY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: ALTAIR (Sai Kiran) 1, Jai Vikram (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Fierce Fighter (H.M Akshay) 3 and Reverence (J.H. Arul) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 15.51s. ₹58 (w), 19, 42 and 44 (p), SHP: 90, THP: 102, FP: 319, Q: 396, Trinella: 31,663 and 6,784, Exacta: 28,564 and 6,120. Favourite: Reverence. Owners: Mr. Divya Chawcharia, Mr. Sharat Kumar & Mr. K. Santhosh Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. DIVINE LIGHT PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: FOUR WHEEL DRIVE (Akshay K) 1, Chisox (Trevor) 2, Blazing Gold (Arvind K) 3 and Golden Memory (H.M. Akshay) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 1. 1m 27.04s. ₹96 (w), 19, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 51, FP: 381, Q: 129, Trinella: 1,863 and 848, Exacta: 3,141 and 921. Favourite: Golden Memory. Owners: Mr. Akshay Karan, Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain & Mr. V. Krishna Das. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. SET ALIGHT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: CAMELEONS IMAGE (Chethan G) 1, Commandpost (Angad) 2, Ozark (R. Manish) 3 and Chul Bul Rani (Ankit Yadav) 4. Not run: Gold Gray. 3, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 14.38s. ₹30 (w), 18, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 68, FP: 252, Q: 74, Trinella: 481 and 705, Exacta: 49,561 (carried over). Favourite: Ultimate Striker. Owner and trainer: Mr. Neil Darashah.

5. STAR CONTENDER PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: WATCHMYSTARS (Trevor) 1, Stone House (Akshay K) 2, Casey (Darshan) 3 and Gerontocrat (R. Manish) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and 1. 1m 12.89s. ₹14 (w), 15, 15 and 107 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 220, FP: 49, Q: 43, Trinella: 948 and 647, Exacta: 23,487 and 5,033. Favourite: Watchmystars. Owners: Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mehta & Mr. R. Shiva Shankar. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. SERJEANT AT ARMS PLATE (1,800m), rated 45 to 65: GREEN CHANNEL (J.H. Arul) 1, Speedster (Darshan) 2, Mountain Lion (Srinath) 3 and Three Wishes (H.M. Akshay) 4. 1-1/2, Snk and 1-1/2. 1m 52.23s. ₹83 (w), 21, 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 80, FP: 475, Q: 205, Trinella: 1,132 and 385, Exacta: 41,412 and 17,748. Favourite: Mountain Lion. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

7. BRIGADIER GERARD PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 & above: CUBAN PETE (Zervan) 1, Galvarino (J.H. Arul) 2, Set To Win (Sai Kumar) 3 and Silver Dew (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Psychic Warrior and Manchester. 1, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 13.36s. ₹36 (w), 16, 13 and 34 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 68, FP: 119, Q: 59, Trinella: 725 and 319, Exacta: 1,789 and 625. Favourite: Galvarino. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. SET ALIGHT PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: DEFINITIVE (Sai Kiran) 1, Star And Garter (S. John) 2, Habanero (J.H. Arul) 3 Iconic Princess (Akshay K) 4. Lnk, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m 15.09s. ₹319 (w), 40, 12 and 63 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 158, FP: 957, Q: 294, Trinella: 8,259 and 4,720, Exacta: 45,584 and 9,768. Favourite: Star And Garter. Owners: Mr. Clinton Miller, Mr. Sujay Chandrahas, Mr. Dean Stephens & Mr. Martin Alan Wheeler. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

9. WORLD SPARROW DAY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: NOSTRADAMUS (J.H. Arul) 1, Gazebo Talk (S. Shareef) 2, Legend Is Back (Sai Vamshi) 3 and Star Citizen (Chethan G) 4. Not run: Lifeisamiracle. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 14.43s. ₹28 (w), 16, 21 and 14 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 47, FP: 184, Q: 129, Trinella: 663 and 435, Exacta: 2,388 and 1,620. Favourite: Nostradamus. Owner: Mr. N. Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Dheeraj.

Jackpot: ₹52,444 (eight tkt); Runner up: 14,984 (12 tkts); Treble (i): 1,081 (six tkt); (ii): 511 (15 tkts); (iii): 4,196 (four tkt).