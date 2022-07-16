Crown Consort primed to deliver in R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup

July 16, 2022 00:30 IST

July 16, 2022 00:30 IST

Crown Consort, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 16). False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 1-30 p.m: 1. Divine Ray (4) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Winmylove (5) S. John 62, 3. Memoriter (8) Chethan K 61, 4. Casey (9) Salman K 58.5, 5. Ozark (10) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Dr Logan (2) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 7. Aferpi (11) Rajesh K 57, 8. Belvedere (1) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 9. Clever Hans (6) G. Vivek 54.5, 10. Moving Ahead (12) Ashhad A 54.5, 11. Altair (3) Siddaraju 53.5 and 12. Capri Girl (7) Nazerul 53.5.

1. WINMYLOVE, 2. BELVEDERE, 3. CLEVER HANS

2. DELHI CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Measure Of Time (4) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Towering Presence (6) Shreyas S 61.5, 3. Konabos (7) Suraj 60, 4. Star Comet (5) Akshay K 59.5, 5. Lycurgus (1) Arvind K 57, 6. Shubankar (3) Srinath 57, 7. Banksy (2) Sandesh 55 and 8. Tyto Alba (8) Sai Kiran 53.

1. KONABOS, 2. MEASURE OF TIME, 3. STAR COMET

3. MYSORE CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Golden Ring (2) Rayan 56, 2. India Strong (11) N.S. Parmar 56, 3. Splendido (7) Sandesh 56, 4. Star Admiral (8) Vishal B 56, 5. Besuge (5) B. Nayak 54.5, 6. Capriati (9) Trevor 54.5, 7. Double Vision (1) Darshan 54.5, 8. Emma (6) Likith 54.5, 9. Fair Counsel (10) Jagadeesh 54.5, 10. Montelena (12) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 11. Secret Lady (4) P.P. Dhebe 54.5 and 12. The Strikingly (3) Arvind K 54.5.

1. SPLENDIDO, 2. CAPRIATI, 3. MONTELENA

4. KOLKATA CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Lord Frankel (7) Salman K 61.5, 2. Green Channel (5) J.H. Arul 60.5, 3. Lord Vader (6) Bhawani S 59.5, 4. Imperial Blue (4) Akshay K 59, 5. Forseti (2) Trevor 55, 6. Elusive Girl (1) Arshad 54, 7. Moon’s Blessing (8) Shreyas S 54 and 8. Keystone (3) Yash 53.

1. FORSETI, 2. LORD VADER, 3. IMPERIAL BLUE

5. CHENNAI TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. Watchmystars (1) Likith 60, 2. Lucky Chance (4) Srinath 59.5, 3. Hukum (7) Md. Aliyar 59, 4. Pride’s Angel (6) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Silver Dew (8) Vishal B 56.5, 6. Star Glory (3) Suraj 56, 7. Tactical Command (2) Akshay K 55.5 and 8. Kensington Court (5) Trevor 55.

1. STAR GLORY, 2. KENSINGTON COURT, 3. LUCKY CHANCE

6. R.R. BYRAMJI MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Faith (6) P.S. Chouhan 57, 2. Fortunate Son (1) N.S. Parmar 55.5, 3. Fortunatus (4) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Yukan (3) Akshay K 55.5, 5. Crown Consort (2) Suraj 54 and 6. Tough Cookie (5) Trevor 54.

1. CROWN CONSORT, 2. FORTUNATUS

7. CHIVAS CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Lauterbrunnen (8) Sai Kiran 61.5, 2. Miniver Rose (10) A. Imran 61.5, 3. Mitsuro (2) Trevor 60, 4. Benediction (4) Ajinkya 59, 5. Dedicated Boy (7) Kiran N 55, 6. Princess Jasmine (12) Vishal B 54.5, 7. Stunning Beauty (6) Arvind K 53.5, 8. Way Of Life (3) Tousif K 53.5, 9. Dallas Drifter (1) Arshad 52.5, 10. Mark One (11) G. Vivek 52.5, 11. Air Display (9) Jagadeesh 52 and 12. Sling Shot (5) Vinod Shinde 50.5.

1. MITSURO, 2. LAUTERBRUNNEN, 3. DALLAS DRIFTER

8. SQUANDERER CUP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. Eco Friendly (8) Srinath 61.5, 2. First Royalist (1) Kirtish B 62.5, 3. Speed Seven (2) Likith 62, 4. Sunshine Prince (3) S. John 61.5, 5. Flower Of Paradise (12) Ashhad A 61, 6. Super Ruffian (7) J.H. Arul 61, 7. Turkoman (6) Nikhil N 60.5, 8. Sea Blush (9) Ikram Ahmed 60, 9. Sky Princess (4) Chethan K 60, 10. Commandpost (10) Rajesh K 59, 11. Love (11) M. Naveen 58 and 12. Russian Romance (5) Darshan 57.5.

1. SPEED SEVEN, 2. SUNSHINE PRINCE, 3. ECO FRIENDLY

9. SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Fictioneer (1) Vishal B 60, 2. Striking Memory (10) G. Vivek 60, 3. Osiris (6) Arvind K 57.5, 4. Brooklyn Supreme (8) Ikram Ahmed 57, 5. Limited Edition (7) T.S. Jodha 57, 6. Rorito (5) Mark 57, 7. Toronero (12) L.A. Rozario 57, 8. Ansaldo (9) Srinath 56.5, 9. Mr Humble (3) P. Surya 56.5, 10. Art Power (2) P.P. Dhebe 56, 11. Johnnie Black (4) Darshan 56 and 12. The Beginning (11) Chethan K 56.

1. ANSALDO, 2. TORONERO, 3. STRIKING MEMORY

Day’s best: WINMYLOVE

Double: STAR GLORY — CROWN CONSORT

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.