Crown Consort and Ashwa Morocco should fight it out for the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million

August 06, 2022 18:40 IST

Crown Consort and Ashwa Morocco should fight out the finish of the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million, the feature event of Sunday's (Aug. 7) races.

1. NIZAM SAGAR PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Sporting Smile (3) Nakhat Singh 61, 2. Costello (10) A.A. Vikrant 60, 3. Take A Gamble (6) Santosh Raj 59.5, 4. Silk (4) G. Naresh 58.5, 5. Ambitious Star (9) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Exclusive Spark (8) Md. Ismail 57.5, 7. Cabello (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Delhi Heights (11) D.S. Deora 52, 9. Aarya (5) Abhay Singh 51.5, 10. Neffereti (7) P. Vikram 51 and 11. Precious Gift (2) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. COSTELLO, 2. AMBITIOUS STAR, 3. AARYA

2. ASCOT PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.00: 1. China Town (11) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 2. City Cruise (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Hugh Capet (2) D.S. Deora 56, 4. Ivanhoe (1) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Path Of Peace (14) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. RX Hundred (4) Abhay Singh 56, 7. Bellaque (6) P. Vikram 54.5, 8. Bifrost (10) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 9. Clefairy (9) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 10. Dyanoosh (13) Aneel 54.5, 11. Malibu (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 12. Raniji (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 13. Roshanara (3) Khurshad Alam 54.5 and 14. Silver Lining (12) Kuldeep Singh 54.5.

1. MALIBU, 2. IVANHOE, 3. CLEFAIRY

3. BASARA CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.35: 1. Grand Duke (9) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (2) Deepak Singh 58, 3. Advance Guard (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 4. Ashwa Sultan (4) D.S. Deora 54, 5. Yesterday (7) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 6. Call Of The Blue (5) Kuldeep Singh 53, 7. Ashwa Migsun (1) B.R. Kumar 50.5, 8. New Hustle (8) B. Nikhil 50.5 and 9. Queen Blossom (3) Ishwar Singh 50.5.

1. GRAND DUKE, 2. ADVANCE GUARD, 3. YESTERDAY

4. JANGAON PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.10: 1. Carlisle (3) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Southern Act (13) Abhay Singh 59.5, 3. Arabian Queen (14) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. N R I Millennium (5) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Beauty Blaze (1) B. Nikhil 57.5, 6. High Reward (8) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. Neglect Me Not (11) P. Gaddam 57.5, 8. Glimmer Of Hope (6) P. Vikram 54.5, 9. The Hambone (7) B.R. Kumar 54, 10. Blast In Class (4) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 11. Its On (2) D.S. Deora 53, 12. Euphoria (10) Ishwar Singh 51.5, 13. Special And Thong (12) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 14. Briar Ridge (9) Santosh Raj 51.

1. ARABIAN QUEEN, 2. SOUTHERN ACT, 3. HIGH REWARD

5. K. MAHIPATHI RAO MEMORIAL GOLCONDA JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 3.45: 1. Ashoka (1) A.A. Vikrant 56, 2. Desert Sultan (4) D.S. Deora 56, 3. Artemis Ignacia (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 4. Ashwa Morocco (2) Koushik 54.5, 5. Crown Consort (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 6. The Image (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. CROWN CONSORT, 2. ASHWA MOROCCO

6. WWW.HYDRACES.COM CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.20: 1. Beauty On Parade (9) Deepak Singh 60, 2. DRD (10) Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 3. Unsung Hero (6) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 4. By The Bay (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Char Ek Char (8) Ishwar Singh 56.5, 6. Able Love (5) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Miss Little Angel (11) Santosh Raj 55, 8. Shazam (2) D.S. Deora 55, 9. Bangor On Dee (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 10. Different (3) G. Naresh 54.5, 11. Rising Queen (7) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. MISS LITTLE ANGEL, 3. BY THE BAY

7. BROWN JACK PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.55: 1. Cash Register (2) P.S. Chouhan 61.5, 2. Charmer (4) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 3. Pedro Planet (5) Mukesh Kumar 61.5, 4. N R I Ruby (7) Santosh Raj 61, 5. Akash (10) A.A. Vikrant 60.5, 6. Asturias (1) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 7. Sea Of Class (6) Aneel 58.5, 8. Astronaut (8) G. Naresh 58, 9. Red River (11) R.S. Jodha 57, 10. That's My Way (3) Afroz Khan 55 and 11. Epsom (9) B. Nikhil 50.

1. CASH REGISTER, 2. N R I RUBY, 3. PEDRO PLANET

Day's Best: ARABIAN QUEEN

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.