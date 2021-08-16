Country’s Moon and Renegade work well

CHENNAI:

16 August 2021 17:49 IST

Country’s Moon and Renegade worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 16).

Inner sand: 600m: Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed), Dashing Beauty (Koshi Kumar) 41. Rafaele (rb) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Queen Justitia (Koshi Kumar), Rutbedaar (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/42.5. Beauteous Maximus (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. Handy.

Advertising

Advertising

1000m: Country’s Genius (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Chief Of Command (Rajender Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (Azfar Syeed) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Country’s Moon (Yash Narredu), Renegade (R. Rupesh) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41. They moved impressively. Amaterasu (rb ), Azeria (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5.

1200m: Fast Car (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200 to 600) 42.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — 1200m: Kasi Masi (J. Paswan) 1-11. Jumped out well. Epistoiary (rb), Star Guitar (rb), Knott So Knotty (rb) 1-8.5. Epistoiary was the pick. The Intimidator (rb), Aretha (P. Vikram), Despacito (rb) 1-10.5.

Noted on Sunday (Aug. 15) — inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Koshi Kumar), Noble Heir (rb) 42.5. They moved freely. Victoria’s Secret (rb) 42. Urged.

800m: Wind Symbol (rb), Lady Loyal (rb) 58, 600/43. Namaqua (rb), Romantic Bay (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Branka (rb) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Bohemian Grandeur (—) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Royal Symphony (rb), Country’s Genius (Azfar Syeed) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. Flying Safe (A. Imran), Hope And Glory (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Former was handy, while the latter moved under pressure to keep up the pace. Supreme Excelsior (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Star Guitar (Koshi Kumar), Durango (Azfar Syeed) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.

1200m: Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar), Queen Justitia (Azfar Syeed) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. They moved well and finished level. Azeria (rb), Dashing Beauty (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 45. Dun It Again (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: Celeritas (rb), Full Of Surprise (rb) 47. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 43.5.

800m: Wind Symbol (rb), Lady Loyal (rb) 58, 600/42. A fit pair.

1000m: Glorious Symphony (rb), Beauregard (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Queen Of Venice (rb), Torbert (Nikhil Naidu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Hebron (rb), Glorious Destiny (Nikhil Naidu) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter moved on the bit, while the former was urged.

Noted on Saturday (Aug. 14) — inner sand: 600m: Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. Pushed. Hallucinate (Rajendra Singh) 45. Extended. Tudor Treasure (Farid Ansari) 38. Moved impressively. Propahlady (rb) 41. Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 41.5. Comanche Brave (Shyam Kumar) 38. Pushed. Majestic Charmer (rb) 43. Optimus Commander (rb) 42.5. Grand Royal (Farid Ansari) 40.

800m: Battista (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Amber Lightning (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Moved well. Artistryy (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Handy. Arazinger (rb), 59, 600/45.5. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 59.5, 600/44.5. Fun Lover (rb) 53, 600/39. Strode out well. Radical Review (rb) 57, 600/42. Unextended. Kristalina (Koshi Kumar), Strong Breeze (Shahar Babu) 52.5, 600/39. Former showed out. Magical Wish (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. My Kingdom (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Good. Royal Commander (rb) 55, 600/40. In good shape. Wonderful Era (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/41. Urged. Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/40. Fit for the fray. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Queen Of Venice (rb) 54.5, 600/41.5. Former better. Desert Force (S. Kabdhar), Amore (Farhan Alam) 55.5, 600/40.5. They shaped well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Queen Of Gibraltar (rb) 56, 600/42. In fine nick. Hebron (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Handy. Glorious Trust (rb), Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 54, 600/39. They pleased. Embrace (Azfar Syeed), Tudor (A. Imran) 54.5, 600/40. Former better.

1000m: Fast Car (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Fit. Dont Dilly Dally (—) 1-12.5, 800/54.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Spicy Star (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47. Uncle Sam (rb), Antigua (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. Demerara (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Arapaho (rb), Thomas Hardy (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They worked well. Welcome Chakkaram (rb), Booms Lang (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished together. Hope And Glory (rb), Flying Safe (rb) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. They are in fine condition. Catelyn (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5.

Outer sand: 600m: Innisbrook (rb) 43. Wise Don (rb), Wild Frank (rb) 43.

800m: Star Fling (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Extended in the last part. El Politico (rb) 58, 600/43. Cavallo Veloce (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Easy. Decisive (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Knight Envied (Shahar Babu) Farewell (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished in front. Cotton Hall (rb), Welcome Winner (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Lakshanam (rb), Beethovan (Sham Kumar) 1-3, 600/47.

1000m: Emelda (Shahar Babu), Royal Pearl (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Wakanda (rb), Cartel (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/45. Latter better.

Gate Practice: 1200m: Full Bloom (Shyam Kumar), Turf Beauty (rb) 1-7.5. They jumped out well. Fort St. George (rb), Stillwater (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5. Former missed the jump. Rwanda (S. Kabdhar), Soul Mate (Shahar Babu), Protea (rb) 1-4.5. They jumped out smartly. Oberon (rb), Ocarina (rb) 1-8.5. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu), Majestic Wind (rb) 1-15. My Triumph (rb), Royal Rules (rb) 1-8. Both jumped out wel. Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh), Gift Of Perfection (Farid Ansari), Supreme Justice (rb) 1-4. They took a good jump, Rippling Waters finished well ahead. Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain), Baller (rb) 1-3.5. Former impressed. King T’Chala (rb), Butterfly (rb) 1-9. Star Twist (rb), Amarone (rb), Star Elegant (rb) 1-7. The trio jumped out well. Breaking Bounds (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-5. Bothe jumped together, former finished well in front. Classic Remark 9rb), Glorious Nissy (rb), Mon General (rb) 1-8. Classic Remark took a good jump. Star Waves (C. Brisson), Abilitare (Shahar Babu), Emissary (S. Kabdhar) 1-5. Bling Love (rb), Roger O’More (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-16.

Noted on Friday (Aug. 13) — Inner sand: 600m: Glorious NIssy (rb) 44.5. Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Gods Plan (rb) 57, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Historian (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Pretty Gal (rb), Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/43.5. They finished level. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Mighty Princess (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Chanakya (rb) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Royal Symphony (Koshi Kumar), Amaterasu (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43. Roya Pearl (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45.5. In good shape. Incredible Star (Shahar Babu) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: Arazinger (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Azfar Syeed) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 800m: Country’s Genius (rb), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane-Oh Calcutta) (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. War Emblem (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed in the last part. Storm Flag (Shahar Babu) 57, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Elegant Touch (rb), Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Katahdin (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. Urged.

1200m: Magic Air (Koshi Kumar), Rosebrook (Azfar Syeed) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.