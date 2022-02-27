Count Of Savoy should score in the Heritage Cup

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s ward Count Of Savoy should score over his rivals in the Heritage Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 27) races here.

1.DYNAMIC DANCER PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.40 p.m.: 1. Deccan Ranger (8) R. Ajinkya 56, 2. Dr Dee Dee (11) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. Golden Inizio (4) Rafique Sk. 56, 4. Ivanhoe (1) Gaurav Singh 56, 5. Kancha (13) Abhay Singh 56, 6. Beauty Blaze (6) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. Clefairy (2) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Lights On (12) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 9. Malibu (9) C. Umesh 54.5, 10. Mysterious Angel (5) Surya Prakash 54.5, 11. Silver Lining (3) Md. Ismail 54.5, 12. Sound Echo (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 13. This Is Me (10) Santosh Raj 54.5.

1. MALIBU, 2. SILVER LINING, 3. LIGHTS ON

2.CHARON PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.15: 1. Pacific Command (9) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Flying Scotsman (10) R. Ajinkya 57.5, 3. Hot Seat (11) Md. Ismail 57.5, 4. Malaala (2) Santosh Raj 57, 5. City Of Blossom (1) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 6. Blue Label (4) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Soul Empress (3) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Cabello (8) Kiran Naidu 54, 9. Costello (7) G. Naresh 51.5, 10. Euphoria (6) B. Nikhil 51 and 11. Gurbaaz (5) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. FLYING SCOTSMAN, 2. MALAALA, 3. PACIFIC COMMAND

3.CROWN TREASURE PLATE (DIV. I) (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Cheltenham (2) C. Umesh 60, 2. N R I Sun (5) B.R. Kumar 60, 3. Star Babe (7) Rohit Kumar 60, 4. Royal Pal (6) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. Dillon (8) B. Nikhil 55.5, 6. N R I Heights (10) Aneel 54.5, 7. Royal Girl (3) Santosh Raj 54.5, 8. Lightning Fairy (1) A.A. Vikrant 53.5, 9. Sheldon (4) P. Gaddam 53.5 and 10. Bedazzled (9) Surya Prakash 50.

1. N R I SUN, 2. STAR BABE, 3. CHELTENHAM

4.SILVER DAGGER PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 3.30: 1. Canterbury (11) Kuldeep 56, 2. China Town (1) Surya Prakash 56, 3. Everglades (10) C. Umesh 56, 4. Fast Track (14) Kiran Naidu 56, 5. Jack Daniel (12) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Protocol (13) Abhay Singh 56, 7. Soorya Vahan (2) A.A. Vikrant 56, 8. Survivor (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 9. The Akhanda (6) Ashad Asbar 56, 10. Alpine Girl (4) Santosh Raj 54.5, 11. Carnival Lady (5) B. Nikhil 54.5, 12. Lady Di (8) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 13. Shaden (7) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 14. Virangna (9) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. LADY DI, 2. EVERGLADES, 3. THE AKHANDA

5.HERITAGE CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.00: 1. Peaky Blinders (4) Rohit Kumar 61, 2. Ashwa Vikrant (3) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 3. Count Of Savoy (11) R. Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Just Incredible (12) A.A. Vikrant 54, 5. Rhythm Selection (10) Md. Ismail 54, 6. Aerial Combat (7) Abhay Singh 53.5, 7. Full Volume (2) S.S. Tanwar 53.5, 8. General Atlantic (9) B. Nikhil 53.5, 9. Beauty Flame (5) Gaurav Singh 53, 10. Nightmare (1) Santosh Raj 53, 11. Angelita (6) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 12. Miss Marvellous (8) Afroz Khan 52.5.

1. COUNT OF SAVOY, 2. PEAKY BLINDERS, 3. MISS MARVELLOUS

6.CHARON PLATE (DIV. III) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Top In Class (2) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Silk (1) Santosh Raj 57.5, 3. Laurus (4) Ashad Asbar 56.5, 4. Nolan (9) R. Ajinkya 56.5, 5. Salisbury (8) C. Umesh 54.5, 6. Flamingo Fame (5) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. Hidden Hope (10) S.S. Tanwar 54, 8. Star Cruise (7) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 9. Dessee (6) Abhay Singh 51 and 10. Plethora (3) Nakhat Singh 51.

1. NOLAN, 2. SILK, 3. LAURUS

Day’s Best: COUNT OF SAVOY

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.