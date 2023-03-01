ADVERTISEMENT

Count Of Savoy shines

March 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 1) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Maransh (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (Peter) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39.  They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Cornerstone (rb), Cascade (Zervan) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Axlrod (rb) 1-27, 600/45. Easy.

Noted on Feb. 28 — inner sand:

600m: Tess (N. Bhosale), Chagall (J. Chinoy) 41. Pair moved freely.

800m: Golden Kingdom (T.S. Jodha), Dangerous (Gagandeep) 55, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Vijaya (Nazil) and Zafirah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. They moved freely.

1000m: Away She Goes (V. Bunde), Enchanting Empress (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/43. They were pushed and finished level.

