HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Count Of Savoy shines

March 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 1) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Maransh (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (Peter) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39.  They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Cornerstone (rb), Cascade (Zervan) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Axlrod (rb) 1-27, 600/45. Easy.

Noted on Feb. 28 — inner sand:

600m: Tess (N. Bhosale), Chagall (J. Chinoy) 41. Pair moved freely.

800m: Golden Kingdom (T.S. Jodha), Dangerous (Gagandeep) 55, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Vijaya (Nazil) and Zafirah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. They moved freely.

1000m: Away She Goes (V. Bunde), Enchanting Empress (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/43. They were pushed and finished level.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.