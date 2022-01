Count Of Savoy lives up to the billing

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s Count Of Savoy (C.S. Jodha up) claimed the Laknavaram Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Jan. 3) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash.

1. THUNDER LIGHT PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): MISS LITTLE ANGEL (Antony Raj) 1, Sye Ra (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, My Master (Gaurav Singh) 3 and New Hustle (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Inception. Nk, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 27.57s. ₹15 (w), 11, 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 54, THP: 40, SHW: 12 and 41, FP: 96, Q: 74, Tanala: 339. Favourite: Miss Little Angel. Owners: Mr. V. Narendar Reddy & Mr. Eswarchandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

2. FIRECREST PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ANGELITA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Beauty Flame (Gaurav Singh) 2, N R I Sport (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Siri (Rupal Singh) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 25.95s. ₹39 (w), 13, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 54, THP: 52, SHW: 14 and 68, FP: 309, Q: 208, Tanala: 607. Favourite: N R I Sport. Owner: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

3. RAMAPPA CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BOLD BIDDING (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 2, Ice Berry (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Queen Blossom (Rupal Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and Sh. 2m, 7.25s. ₹55 (w), 17, 27 and 43 (p). SHP: 88, THP: 83, SHW: 32 and 70, FP: 640, Q: 439, Tanala: 18,551. Favourite: Wandring Warrior. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. STREAK OF DAWN PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PACIFIC COMMAND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Grand Finale (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Ok Boss (Santosh Raj) 3 and Special Effort (Surya Prakash) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.34s. ₹18 (w), 11, 31 and 19 (p). SHP: 124, THP: 43, SHW: 13 and 19, FP: 206, Q: 134, Tanala: 1,981. Favourite: Pacific Command. Owners: Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. LAKNAVARAM CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): COUNT OF SAVOY (C.S. Jodha) 1, N R I Infinity (B.R. Kumar) 2, November Rain (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Moringa (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-1/2, Nk and 3. 1m, 38.47s. ₹11 (w), 10, 15 and 10 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 29, SHW: 10 and 18, FP: 27, Q: 21, Tanala: 49. Favourite: Count Of Savoy. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. THUNDER LIGHT PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): ROYAL PAL (Abhay Singh) 1, Neffereti (S.S. Tanwar) 2, Wild Card (Aneel) 3 and Ashwa Pushkin (Rupal Singh) 4. 1m, 28.23s. ₹35 (w), 15, 28 and 20 (p). SHP: 127, THP: 47, SHW: 10 and 72, FP: 546, Q: 374, Tanala: 3,949. Favourite: Royal Pal. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,282 (274 tkts.) & 30%: 142 (1,053 tkts.); Treble: (i) 566 (93 tkts.), (ii) 89 (928 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 442 (266 tkts.).