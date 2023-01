Count Of Savoy, Lazarus, King’s Ransom and Ahead Of My Time excel

January 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mumbai:

Count Of Savoy, Lazarus, King’s Ransom and Ahead Of My Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Angels Trumpet (N.B. Kuldeep) 40. Easy.

800m: Democracy (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ristretto (Mosin), Koenig (Shelar) 55, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Lively Mister (Peter), Senorita D (Shelar) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Attained (Mosin), Ataash (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Magileto (A.Gaikwad) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Capitolium (Neeraj), Cordelia (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Inamorata (Trevor) 1-7, 600/39. Moved attractively. Yawar (S. Chinoy), Power Of Thor (Mustakim) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Pair easy. Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Racing Romance (Navnath), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/40. They finished level. Count Of Savoy (Zameer) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Galway Bay (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Impulsive (Bhawani), Trinket (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Lazarus (Chouhan), Swift (Trevor) 1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and comfortably finished a distance ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin), Successor (P. Vinod) 1-35, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-38, 1000/1-8, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar), Wild Thing (Dhebe) 1-57, 1000/1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-52, 1400/1-35, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In good shape. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Zborowski (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead.

1800m: Botero (Trevor) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Atomic Angel (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Neilina (Shubham), Yarmouth (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Former better. Sinner (Mansoor), Jubilant Journey (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former jumped out well and finished four lengths ahead. Perfect Win (Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Supreme Being (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Evening Breeze (Zameer), Moonlight Magic/Snowy Day In LA (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Miranda (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.