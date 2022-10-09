Count Of Savoy, Kalamitsi and Sierra Dela Plata impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Count Of Savoy, Kalamitsi and Sierra Dela Plata impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 9) morning.

Inner sand: 400m: Perfect Win (rb) 25. Easy.

600m: Adamas (Yash) 42. Easy.

800m: Wall Street (Yash) 57, 600/42. Easy. Royal Blue (Bhawani), Queen Regnant (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved nicely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Lightning Flame (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Pokerface (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Toofaan (Merchant), Kardashian (P. Naidu) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (Suraj Narredu), Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-19, 1000/1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. La Di Da (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Magileto (C.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kimiko (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Soup And Sandwich (C.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-40, 1000/1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1600m: Claudius (Chouhan), Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Theon (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-39, 800/56, 600/42. Shaped well.

1800m: Own Legacy (Bhawani) 2-7, 1600/1-52, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Kalamitsi (Trevor) 2-6, 1600/1-50, 600/40. Responded well. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Emperor Roderic (Suraj Narredu) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter, who started five lengths behind, was pushed to finish level.