Count Of Savoy, Kalamitsi and Sierra Dela Plata impress

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 09, 2022 17:58 IST

Count Of Savoy, Kalamitsi and Sierra Dela Plata impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 9) morning.

Inner sand: 400m: Perfect Win (rb) 25. Easy.

600m: Adamas (Yash) 42. Easy.

800m: Wall Street (Yash) 57, 600/42. Easy. Royal Blue (Bhawani), Queen Regnant (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved nicely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Lightning Flame (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Pokerface (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Toofaan (Merchant), Kardashian (P. Naidu) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (Suraj Narredu), Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-19, 1000/1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. La Di Da (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Magileto (C.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kimiko (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Soup And Sandwich (C.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-40, 1000/1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1600m: Claudius (Chouhan), Northern Lights (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Theon (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-39, 800/56, 600/42. Shaped well.

1800m: Own Legacy (Bhawani) 2-7, 1600/1-52, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Kalamitsi (Trevor) 2-6, 1600/1-50, 600/40. Responded well. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj), Emperor Roderic (Suraj Narredu) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former moved well while the latter, who started five lengths behind, was pushed to finish level.

