Count Of Savoy, Flaming Fire and Petronia please

July 16, 2022 17:42 IST

Count Of Savoy, Flaming Fire and Petronia pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 16) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 26. Easy.

600m: Starry Spirit (rb), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 40. Pair level. Aah Bella (Hamir), Caprifla (rb) 39. Both moved level freely. Caprisca (Hamir) 42. Easy. Fleur De Lys (Ayyar), Remus (Mansoor) 39. Pair moved together freely. Endeavour (Shelar) 38. Worked well. Indian Crown (Hamir), Leto (rb) 38. Former was superior. Iron Age (Shelar) 39. Shaped well. Jubilant Journey (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble), Exemplify (Santosh) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Juiced (D.A. Naik), Fast Rain (Daman) 53, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished six lengths ahead. Lit (D.A. Naik) 55, 600/40. Easy. Alpha Gene (S. Kamble), Supreme Being (Shelar) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 58, 600/43. Pair easy. My Treasure (S.J. Sunil), Mystical Rose (Peter) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Fiery Red (Santosh), Herring (Kaviraj) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil), Immortal Love (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Flaming Fire (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Milli (rb), Full Of Grace (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Both were level. Anoushka (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Sky Storm (Mansoor) 55, 600/40. Easy. Thunder Clap (Santosh) 55, 600/42. Easy. Mystic Bay (rb) 55, 600/40. Good. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Fairmont (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Sandman (Vinod) 57, 600/43. Easy. Gazino (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Tristar (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. The Awakening (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Petronia (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1000m: Sultan Suleiman (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well. The Protector (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Count Of Savoy (Peter), Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Sky Hawk (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Toofan (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Fortune Teller (Merchant), Arrow Point (Rupesh) 1-11, 600/44. Former ended two lengths in front. Cipher (S.G. Prasad), Dufy (Merchant) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Dali Swirl (Merchant), Nusrat (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: She Is On Fire (Vinod) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely. Amped (Daman), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/40. Both jumped out well and moved neck and neck freely. Jerusalem (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.