Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun catch the eye

October 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Pune:

Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Empower (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Whatsinaname (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Worked freely. Star Romance (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Art Collector (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Count Of Savoy (H. Gore) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Portofino Bay (rb), Mi Arion (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Supreme Spirit (S. Kamble), Star Of Orion (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Khaleesi (P. Vinod), Mazal (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

Mock race noted on Oct. 15:

Race track: 1400m: Forest Flame (C.S. Jodha), Successor (Saqlain) and Sky Fall (Neeraj) 1-23.5, 600/36. 4-1/2 and 10. Forest Flame who was racing last till the bend easily covered the leeway and won the race.