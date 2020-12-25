Cosmos wins Bangalore St. Leger

25 December 2020 18:30 IST

BENGALURU: Darius Byramji trained Cosmos (Suraj up), won the Bangalore St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Dec 25). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Jockey Suraj won three races for the day.

The results

1. MOUNT JOY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: GOLDEN VISION (Suraj) 1, Bloom Buddy (Anjar Alam) 2, Activated (R. Marshall) 3 and Florencia (Sai Vamshi) 4. 4-1/4, 5-3/4 and Nk. 1m 13.43s. Rs. 15 (w), 12, 14 and 23 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 75, FP: 65, Q: 49, Trinella: 418 and 183, Exacta: 5,094 and 3,274. Favourite: Golden Vision. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Sunil K. Vasant & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. TOPMOST PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: CASEY (M. Naveen) 1, Sadaqat (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Hafnium (Trevor) 3 and Zhu Zhu Zest (Darshan) 4. 5-3/4, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 27.01s. Rs. 68 (w), 14, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 65, FP: 339, Q: 478, Trinella: 1,677 and 419, Exacta: 1,827 and 940. Favourite: Hafnium. Owners: Mr. Prakash Raje Urs & Mr. K.L. Gangadhar. Trainer: Samar Singh.

3. KOLAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: WINGS OF DESIRE (Trevor) 1, Venus Bay (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Tio Rico (Likith Appu) 3 and Radiant Treasure (S. Mubarak) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 14.09s. Rs. 24 (w), 14, 15 and 72 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 153, FP: 156, Q: 106, Trinella: 3,711 and 1,193, Exacta: 2,755 and 1,181. Favourite: Wings Of Desire. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. NARASIMHARAJA TROPHY (2,000m), rated 60 & above: ROYAL CRYSTAL (S. John) 1, Peluche (Antony) 2, Roma Victor (Akshay K) 3 and Electra (Trevor) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 2m 04.94s. Rs. 35 (w), 20, 135 and 18 (p), SHP: 254, THP: 40, FP: 3,908, Q: 1,177, Trinella: 10,343 and 1,477, Exacta: 12,787 (carried over). Favourite: Angelino. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): COSMOS (Suraj) 1, My Opinion (Akshay K) 2, Well Connected (Trevor) 3 and Secretive Force (S. John) 4. 1/2, 9-3/4 and 1/2. 3m 02.52s. Rs. 15 (w), 13 and 24 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 34, FP: 56, Q: 110, Trinella: 87 and 35, Exacta: 165 and 159. Favourite: Cosmos. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

6. R.W.I.T.C CUP (1,400m), rated 75 & above: NORTHERN ALLIANCE (Suraj) 1, Rafa (Rayan) 2, Saint Petersburg (S. John) 3 and Into The Groove (Trevor) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 25.57s. Rs. 11 (w), 10 and 207 (p), SHP: 136, THP: 34, FP: 235, Q: 179, Trinella: 852 and 159, Exacta: 1,826 and 559. Favourite: Northern Alliance. Owners: Mr. Clinton Miller, Mr. Sujay Chandrahas & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

7. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over: POSEIDON (Jagadeesh) 1, Grey Channel (Arshad) 2, Hokkaido (Suraj) 3 and Le Marc (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m 26.24s. Rs. 435 (w), 24, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 61, FP: 13,858 (carried over). Q: 2,145, Trinella: 4,137 and 9,652 (carried over), Exacta: 24,729 (carried over). Favourite: Hokkaido. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda, Mr. N. Prem Kumar, Mrs. Divyajyothi C.M & Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

8. MOUNT JOY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: MYSTIC EYE (Zervan) 1, Lovely Sierra (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Griffin (Anjar Alam) 3 and Flamingo Road (S. John) 4. Not run: Akasi and Capable. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m 13.94s. Rs. 15 (w), 14, 42 and 22 (p), SHP: 92, THP: 50, FP: 134, Q: 705, Trinella: 4,971 and 1,065, Exacta: 27,743 and 5,945. Favourite: Mystic Eye. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

Jackpot: Rs. 74,534 (two tkts); Runner up: 5,808 (11 tkts); Treble (I): 204 (29 tkts); (ii): 14,135 (one tkt).