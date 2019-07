Cosmos, Tenno Sho and Starry Wind please

Cosmos, Tenno Sho and Starry Wind pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 22)

Inner sand:

600m: Sharp Response (R. Pradeep) 40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Tenno Sho (P. Trevor) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Starry Wind (Irvan), Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former impressed.

1400m: Sacred Roman (N.S. Parmar) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.

1600m: Cosmos (Irvan) 2-0, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Roberta (P. Trevor) 2-2, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand — July 21:

600m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 39.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Slovenia (Dhebe) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Peluche (Arshad) 45.5. Easy. Decisive (Nazerul), Debonair (R. Ravi) 43. They moved well. Exclusive Mandate (Nazerul) 45.5. Easy. Fierce Fighter (R. Ravi) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Will To Win (Zervan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Fire Glow (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Star Cracker (Rajesh B) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Treasure Delight (Yash), Gypsy (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Reunion (Yash) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A good display. Here And Now (Nazerul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. In fine nick.

1400m: Set To Win (Zervan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Royal Sceptre (Rajesh B) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Roberto (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up.