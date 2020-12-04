Races

Cosmos clinches Ashoka Chakra Cup

Darius Byramji-trained Cosmos (Suraj up) won the Ashoka Chakra Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Dec. 3). The winner is owned by Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mr. P.P.M. Edwards.

The results:

1. LONGCHAMP PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): OMBUDSMAN (Darshan) 1, Secret Source (Akshay K) 2, Garamond (Suraj) 3 and Max Mueller (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 2-1/4, 5 and 8-3/4. 1m 28.48s. ₹152 (w), 15, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 60, FP: 4,810, Q: 950, Trinella: 1,601 and 11,204 (carried over), Exacta: 17,158 (carried over). Favourite: Garamond. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. CORDON BLEU PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: TWINKLE FEET (Ashhad Asbar) 1, See My Heels (Akshay K) 2, Golden Memory (Darshan) 3 and Pastiche (P. Surya) 4. Not run: Black Coffee. 3-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 28.95s. ₹25 (w), 10, 26 and 12 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 40, FP: 77, Q: 119, Trinella: 369 and 113, Exacta: 2,304. Favourite: Golden Memory. Owner and Trainer: Mr. Imtiaz Khan.

3. WORLD SOIL DAY PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SPORTING MEMORIES (Trevor) 1, Redoubtable (Akshay K) 2, Handsome (Suraj) 3 and Arlette (P.P. Dhebe) 4. Hd, 4-1/2 and 8-3/4. 1m 40.56s. ₹15 (w), 11, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 41, FP: 182, Q: 98, Trinella: 412 and 165, Exacta: 730 and 358. Favourite: Sporting Memories. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. DECEMBER PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: ANIMAL QUEEN (Saddam . H) 1, Asgardia (Trevor) 2, Donna Bella (Suraj) 3 and She's Innocent (Chetan K) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m 15.31s. ₹567 (w), 74, 15 and 19 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 71, FP: 1,143, Q: 578, Trinella: 2,525 and 5,892 (carried over), Exacta: 7,680. Favoruite: Asgardia. Owners: Mrs. Shruthi Krishna Murthy & Mrs. Shreya Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

5. KABINI CUP (1,400m), rated 60 & above: AKITA PRO (S. Shareef) 1, Regal Music (Kiran Rai) 2, Roma Victor (S. John) 3 and Malwa (Trevor) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 29.01s. ₹73 (w), 19, 56 and 19 (p), SHP: 176, THP: 49, FP: 948, Q: 475, Trinella: 2,227 and 5,197 (carried over), Exacta: 7,436 (carried over). Favourite: Malwa. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. ASHOKA CHAKRA CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): COSMOS (Suraj) 1, Salazaar (Anjar Alam) 2, Well Connected (Trevor) 3 and Secretive Force (Irvan) 4. 3-3/4, 5 and 1-1/4. 1m 52.25s. ₹24 (w), 14, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 45, FP: 208, Q: 31, Trinella: 436 and 108, Exacta: 2,379 and 1,529. Favourite: Cosmos. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. BHAGAMANDALA PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65: ASTRAL FORCE (Akshay K) 1, Electra (Suraj) 2, Grey Channel (Irvan) 3 and Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 4. Shd, Nk and 1. 1m 41.06s. ₹28 (w), 18, 23 and 20 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 43, FP: 363, Q: 88, Trinella: 841 and 631, Exacta: 2,412 and 2,067. Favourite: Astral Force. Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. CORDON BLEU PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: KATANA (Trevor) 1, Realia (Akshay K) 2, Sovereign Legend (Neeraj) 3 and Bombix (Arshad) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 11-3/4. 1m 28.16s. ₹67 (w), 21, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 103, FP: 238, Q: 224, Trinella: 229 and 76, Exacta: 2,741 and 2,349. Favourite: Sovereign Legend. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: ₹30,326 (carried over); Runner-up: 6,498 (two tkts); Treble (i): 2,787 (one tkt); (ii): 862 (seven tkts).

