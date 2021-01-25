Cosmic Ray on top in main event

S. Attaollahi-trained Cosmic Ray (Sandesh up) won the Bangalore Race Course 158th Year Commemoration Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Monday (Jan. 25). The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. S. Attaollahi won two more races on the day.

1. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: LIMITED SOURCE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Light Of Love (A. Imran) 2, Bombix (Mark) 3 and Pastiche (P. Surya) 4. 7, Nk and 3. 1m, 14.37s. ₹15 (w), 13, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 37, FP: 50, Q: 57, Trinella: 321 and 131, Exacta: 265 and 113. Favourite: Limited Source. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. BAGALKOT PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: IRONIC HUMOUR (S. John) 1, Iconic Princess (Indrajeet Singh) 2, Happy Dancing (P. Mani) 3 and Eco Friendly (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: Daring Sweetheart. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 41.53s. ₹260 (w), 42, 37 and 14 (p), SHP: 102, THP: 37, FP: 770, Q: 1,194, Trinella: 6,291, Exacta: 32,819 (carried over). Favourite: My Vision. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: GLENARY (Suraj) 1, Griffin (Vaibhav) 2, Carmine (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Paradiso (Arshad) 4. Not run: Raw Gold. 2, 3-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 13.66s. ₹28 (w), 16, 16 and 18 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 49, FP: 104, Q: 88, Trinella: 577 and 445, Exacta: 20,938 and 26,920. Favourite: Glenary. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. STATUE OF UNITY PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 & above: GALVARINO (Akshay K) 1, Abira (S. John) 2, Cuban Pete (Zervan) 3 and Set To Win (Darshan) 4. 1-3/4, 3-3/4 and 1. 1m, 12.65s. ₹30 (w), 21, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 55, FP: 128, Q: 60, Trinella: 274 and 169, Exacta: 2,131 and 3,196. Favourite: Galvarino. Owner: Mr. Sujay Kumar Puttanna. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. A.S. RAMAIAH WINTER MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o, (Terms): SCRUPLES (Trevor) 1, Spectacular (Neeraj) 2, Magellan (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 13.79s. ₹16 (w), 12 and 48 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 37, FP: 91, Q: 79, Trinella: 482 and 167, Exacta: 3,409 and 835. Favourite: Scruples. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 158TH YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): COSMIC RAY (Sandesh) 1, Northern Alliance (Srinath) 2, Shesmyscript (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Prevalent Force (Suraj) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and Hd. 1m, 36.74s. ₹45 (w), 20 and 16 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 36, FP: 177, Q: 103, Trinella: 755 and 462, Exacta: 1,006 and 230. Favourite: Prevalent Force. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. SRIHARIKOTA PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: ASGARDIA (Trevor) 1, Tokyo Rose (S. John) 2, Cosmic Feeling (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Dreams United (S. Saqlain) 4. 1-1/4, Shd and 2. 1m, 26.82s. ₹26 (w), 14, 24 and 20 (p), SHP: 105, THP: 52, FP: 350, Q: 145, Trinella: 2,158 and 1,041, Exacta: 15,966 and 13,685. Favourite: The Corporal. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: SEE MY HEELS (Akshay K) 1, Country’s Jewel (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Ocean Dunes (Antony) 3 and Bloom Buddy (Suraj) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m, 14.83s. ₹35 (w), 11, 19 and 43 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 69, FP: 424, Q: 116, Trinella: 2,035 and 1,744, Exacta: 2,418 and 962. Favourite: Bloom Buddy. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹1,812 (27 tkts.); Runner-up: 272 (77 tkts.); Treble (i): 201 (37 tkts.); (ii): 375 (27 tkts.).