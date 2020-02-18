Cosmic Ray, Caracas, Star Superior, Amalfi Sunrise, Code Of Honour and Adjudicate excel

Cosmic Ray, Caracas, Star Superior, Amalfi Sunrise, Code Of Honour and Adjudicate excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 18)

Inner sand:

600m: Gift Of Grace (Irvan) 39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Tutankhamun (S. Hussain), Armenia (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Areca Legend (Antony), Redoubtable (S. John) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Dream Chaser (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Merlot (S. John) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Amalfi Sunrise (Suraj), Genuine Star (Mark) 1-11, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Mohican (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Amazing Skill (Mark) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Little Joe (Rayan), Master Of War (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Iconic Princess (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved well. Caracas (A. Imran), Rafa (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former put up a good display. Karadeniz (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Code Of Honour (David Allan), Foi Et Amour (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former moved fluently and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Adjudicate (David Allan) 1-57, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Star Superior (Suraj) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Cosmic Ray (R. Marshall) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 3-y-o (Whatsmyscript-Anahi) (Vaibhav), Affermato (S. Shareef) 1-34.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shining Rock (Kiran Rai), Raven Rock (Manjunath) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. They took a level jump and finished together. Infinite Spirit (Irvan), Raw Gold (Chetan G), Tyto Alba (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. First named pleased. Noble Splendour (Sai Kiran), Freestyle (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Rocky Retreat (David Allan), Ekalavya (Aliyar) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Golden Vision (Mark), Siyouni (S. Hussain) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Morganite (Selvaraj), Shivalik Show (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Skiathos (Rayan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Red Indian (Kiran Rai) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Impressed. Rancho (Arshad), Masada (R. Manish), Cadillac Sky (Manjunath) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42. First named pleased. Sharp Response (M. Naveen), Naazaan (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly.