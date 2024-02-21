Corinthian excels

February 21, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Corinthian excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Striking Memory (Vivek), Ombudsman (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. They finished level.

1400m: Sea Diamond (rb), Sea Blush (B. Nayak) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Selection (rb), Puranjaya (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Grizzly (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Contractor (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1400m: Isabelle (Rozario) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Corinthian (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 60043.5. Moved fluently.