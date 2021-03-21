Corfe Castle wins feature event

Trainer L. D’Silva’s Corfe Castle, piloted by P. Trevor, won the Dr. S.C. Jain Sprinters’ Championship (Gr.2), the feature event of Sunday’s (March 21) races. The winner is owned by M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Tinder S. Ahluwalia & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer S.K. Sunderji saddled three winners on the day.

1. FOREST FLAIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: STARS FOR YOU (Bhawani) 1, Tristar (Chouhan) 2, Honourable Eyes (Dashrath) 3 and Tough Cop (Ayyar) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 11.99s. ₹20 (w), 13, 15 and 29 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 35, Q: 20, Tanala: 142 and 212. Favourite: Stars For You. Owner: Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

2. S A WAHID PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: CIRCLE OF LOVE (Trevor) 1, Iron Throne (T.S. Jodha) 2, Irish Eyes (Nazil) 3 and Marrakesh (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 38.59s. ₹18 (w), 14, 13 and 46 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 59, Q: 21, Tanala: 223 and 182. Favourite: Circle Of Love. Owners: Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. P.J. Vazifdar & M. Rishad. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. MAYOR’S TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SUPERLEGGERA (Zeeshan) 1, Sufiyah (T.S. Jodha) 2, Stick To The Plan (P. Shinde) 3 and Hioctane (Kaviraj) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and Snk. 1m, 11.42s. ₹45 (w), 19, 19 and 77 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 163, Q: 77, Tanala: 4,447 and 5,718. Favourite: Sergio. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

4. MAYOR’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: THEODORA (K. Bhagat) 1, Birkin Blower (Aniket) 2, Percivale (Bhawani) 3 and Pepper (A. Imran Khan) 4. 5-1/4, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 11.49s. ₹34 (w), 16, 13 and 68 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 66, Q: 22, Tanala: 1,291 and 3,042. Favourite: Birkin Blower. Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MAPLEWOOD (C.S. Jodha) 1, La Teste (Zervan) 2, Flaming Lamborgini (Srinath) 3 and Magic In The Wind (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 4. 2m, 04.19s. ₹67 (w), 27, 29 and 16 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 332, Q: 267, Tanala: 688 and 350. Favourite: Theon. Owners: M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Ajay K. Arora, Mr. Vikram Bachhawat rep. Bachhawat Farms Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Achuthan Siddharth, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy & Mr. Mustafa M. Pardiwala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. DR. S.C. JAIN SPRINTERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.2) (1,200m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over: CORFE CASTLE (Trevor) 1, Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan) 2, Gazino (Nazil) 3 and Leopard Rock (Chouhan) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 9.78s. ₹41 (w), 16, 25 and 94 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 276, Q: 288, Tanala: 25,622. Favourite: Kildare. Owners: M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Tinder S. Ahluwalia & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

7. LT. COL. GOVIND SINGH (VRC) TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: FLYING SCOTSMAN (C.S. Jodha) 1, Zuccarelli (Dashrath) 2, Johannesburg (Chouhan) 3 and Euphoric (S. Amit) 4. Not run: Arctic Bay. 1-1/4, Lnk and Nose. 1m, 26.28s. ₹19 (w), 15,41 and 20 (p). SHP: 91, FP: 203, Q: 119, Tanala: 650 and 169. Favourite: Flying Scotsman. Owners: M/s. Nitin H. Jain, Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Note: It was observed that near the 300m, Johannesburg (Chouhan astride) shifted out and crossed Supreme Angel (Neeraj), resulting in the fall of the latter. Selena G (K. Nazil), who came from behind stumbled upon Supreme Angel and fell down dislodging her rider. Later it was announced that both the jockeys were out of danger and are kept under observation.

8. FOREST FLAIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TITANIUM (A. Imran Khan) 1, On Va Danser (J. Chinoy) 2, Luminosity (S. Amit) 3 and Grand Architect (Ayyar) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 11.88s. ₹54 (w), 19, 68 and 26 (p). SHP: 109, FP: 358, Q: 362, Tanala: 6,416 and 4,124. Favourite: Titanium. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,879 (77 tkts.) and 30%: 772 (294 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 535 (17 tkts.), (ii) 599 (26 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: C/F and 30%: 4,558 (2 tkts.).