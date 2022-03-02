Corfe Castle, Super Girl, King’s Best, Storm Breaker and Star Romance excel
Corfe Castle, Super Girl, King’s Best, Storm Breaker and Star Romance excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 2).
Outer sand: 1000m: King T’Chala (A. Imran Khan) 1-10, 800/56, 500/43. Worked well. Maranello (Sai Vamsi), Skylight (B. Dharshan) 1-15, 800/58, 600o/43.5. Former finished a length in front.
Inner sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Fit.
800m: Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 53, 600/39.5. Retains form. Diamond And Pearls (C. Brisson), Radical Review (A.M. Alam) 52, 600/39. Former who finished three lengths in front impressed. Joaquin (rb) 54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Redoutable (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Handy. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Perfect Support (rb), Palsy Walsy (rb) 57, 600/42. They finished level. Embankment (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Easy.
1000m: Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/40. In fine fettle. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan), Premier Action (C. Umesh) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved attractively and finished well in front. Galvarino (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Wellington (Santosh G) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Santa Clara (N. Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Roman Senator (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved fluently. Admiral Shaw (rb), Supreme Dance (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. Decaprio (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Divine Thoughts (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim. Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Kay Star (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. King’s Best (rb) 1-4, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Unextended. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Forever (S. Kamble) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 60047.5. Shez R Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Easy Rider (Joseph) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. My Opinion (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Pedro Planet (C. Umesh), Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Latter was handy, the former was pushed and finished four lengths in front. Mezcal (Md. Feroze) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy.
1200m: Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar), Excellent Star (M.S. Deora) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.