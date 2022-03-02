Corfe Castle, Super Girl, King’s Best, Storm Breaker and Star Romance excel

March 02, 2022 20:17 IST

Corfe Castle, Super Girl, King’s Best, Storm Breaker and Star Romance excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 2).

Outer sand: 1000m: King T’Chala (A. Imran Khan) 1-10, 800/56, 500/43. Worked well. Maranello (Sai Vamsi), Skylight (B. Dharshan) 1-15, 800/58, 600o/43.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Fit.

800m: Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 53, 600/39.5. Retains form. Diamond And Pearls (C. Brisson), Radical Review (A.M. Alam) 52, 600/39. Former who finished three lengths in front impressed. Joaquin (rb) 54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Redoutable (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Handy. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Perfect Support (rb), Palsy Walsy (rb) 57, 600/42. They finished level. Embankment (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Easy.

1000m: Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/40. In fine fettle. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan), Premier Action (C. Umesh) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved attractively and finished well in front. Galvarino (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Wellington (Santosh G) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Santa Clara (N. Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Roman Senator (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved fluently. Admiral Shaw (rb), Supreme Dance (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. Decaprio (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Divine Thoughts (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim. Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Kay Star (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. King’s Best (rb) 1-4, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Unextended. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Forever (S. Kamble) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 60047.5. Shez R Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Easy Rider (Joseph) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. My Opinion (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Pedro Planet (C. Umesh), Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Latter was handy, the former was pushed and finished four lengths in front. Mezcal (Md. Feroze) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar), Excellent Star (M.S. Deora) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace.