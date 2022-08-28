Corfe Castle primed to claim Governor’s Cup

The seven-year-old Corfe Castle, who is in good shape, should not find it difficult to win the Governor’s Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 28) races.

1. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Red Snaper (2) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Beauty On Parade (9) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. DRD (7) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Able Love (5) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 5. Ambitious Star (10) Nakhat Singh 51, 6. Angelita (1) Vivek G 51, 7. Hashtag (3) Gaurav Singh 51, 8. Costello (6) P. Sai Kumar 50.5, 9. Miss Little Angel (8) B.R. Kumar 50.5 and 10. Rhythm Selection (4) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. ABLE LOVE, 2. HASHTAG, 3. COSTELLO

2. HYPERION PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.35: 1. Exotic Dancer (6) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. N R I Millennium (4) Antony Raj 58.5, 3. Golden Forza (3) Kuldeep Singh 58, 4. Ok Boss (10) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Lightning Fairy (7) Khurshad Alam 53.5, 6. First Class (8) B. Nikhil 52.5, 7. Lady Danger (9) D.S. Deora 52.5, 8. Lights On (2) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 9. Dessee (1) Mohit Singh 52 and 10. Inside Story (5) R.S. Jodha 52.

1. EXOTIC DANCER, 2. OK BOSS, 3. GOLDEN FORZA

3. COLONEL B. SANTOSH BABU MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 3.10: 1. Canterbury (11) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Divine Destiny (3) Uday Kiran 56, 3. Golden Inzio (4) Aneel 56, 4. Jack Daniel (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Soorya Vahan (8) Md. Ismail 56, 6. Survivor (9) Surya Prakash 56, 7. Alina (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 8. Alpine Girl (2) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 9. Bellaque (6) D.S. Deora 54.5, 10. Black Opal (14) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 11. Divine Connection (13) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 12. Ella Eldingar (7) G. Naresh 54.5, 13. N R I Angel (12) Antony Raj 54.5 and 14. Sound Echo (10) Kuldeep Singh 54.5.

1. SURVIVOR, 2. ALPINE GIRL, 3. BELLAQUE

4. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 3.45: 1. Corfe Castle (6) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Hartnell (7) Mohit Singh 58.5, 3. Top Secret (5) D.S. Deora 51, 4. New Look (1) Gaurav Singh 50, 5. Premier Action (3) Afroz Khan 50, 6. Xfinity (2) Ajeeth Kumar 50 and 7. Mirana (4) P. Gaddam 50.

1. CORFE CASTLE, 2. NEW LOOK

5. ARTILLERY CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.20: 1. Kingston (8) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. By The Bay (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Galwan (6) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 4. Gregor Clegane (3) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 5. N R I Sport (5) Antony Raj 54, 6. Char Ek Char (10) Vivek G 53, 7. Royal Grace (9) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 8. General Atlantic (4) B. Nikhil 51.5, 9. Bangor On Dee (2) Afroz Khan 51 and 10. Shazam (7) D.S. Deora 50.5.

1. BY THE BAY, 2. GALWAN, 3. GREGOR CLEGANE

6. ASIFABAD PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Mysterious Angel (10) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Indian Temple (3) Mohit Singh 57.5, 3. Explosive (2) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Pedro Planet (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Archangels (8) Suraj Narredu 54, 6. Call Of The Blue (7) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 7. Fatuma (6) P. Gaddam 52.5, 8. Exponent (5) Nakhat Singh 52, 9. Flamingo Fame (4) Santosh Raj 52 and 10. Sweet Melody (9) R.S. Jodha 51.

1. MYSTERIOUS ANGEL, 2. PEDRO PLANET, 3. ARCHANGELS

Day’s best: ABLE LOVE

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala : All races.