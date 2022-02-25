Corfe Castle, Pense’e and Star Romance impress

February 25, 2022 19:57 IST

Corfe Castle, Pense’e and Star Romance impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 42.5.

800m: King T’Chala (rb), Sunday Warrior (Sai Vamsi) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths in front.

1000m: Exemplify (Santosh G), Selena G (N. Jodha) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. They are in fine shape. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

Inner sand: 800m: Beethovan (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Shivaratri (S. Kamble) 56, 600/40.5. Moved well. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Treasure Delight (Ankit Pal) 58, 600/43. Urged.

1000m: Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan), Premier Action (A.M. Alam) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42. They were extended in the last part, former moved better and finished three lengths in front. Herring (N. Jodha), Global Applause (Santosh G) 1-6.5, 800/53.5. 600/40.5. They impressed. Lady Luck (rb), Sacrf Couer (Shahar Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy. Star Romance (S. Kamble) 1-13, 800/57, 600/39. Maintains form. Hebron (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Electric (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44. Unextended. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan), Pedro Planet (A.M. Alam) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: La Jefa (P. Vikram) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44. In fine condition. Wind Symbol (Sai Vamsi) 1-33, 1,000/1-1.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-33 (1,200-600) 45. Easy. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Thunderclap (M.S. Deora) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely.