Corfe Castle obliges in Governor’s Cup

M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Tinder Singh Ahluwalia & M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Zavareh Poonawalla’s Corfe Castle (Akshay Kumar astride) won the Governor’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (August 18). L. D’Silva trains the winner. Jockey Akshay Kumar and trainer Laxman Singh scored a treble each on the day.

1. DECCAN QUEEN PLATE (1,200m), maiden fillies 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): FLAMINGO FAME (Akshay Kumar) 1, Alliston (Umesh) 2, Ayur Shakti (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Wah Ms Zara (R. Ajinkya) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.32s. ₹8 (w), 5, 16 and 10 (p), SHP: 67, FP: 150, Q: 131, Tla: 836. Favourite: Flamingo Fame. Owner and trainer: Mr. S. Prasad Raju.

2. C.R. BHOOPAL MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MOZAMBIQUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Arc Of History (Gaurav Singh) 2, Warrior Supreme (Zervan) 3 and Royal Dynamite (Rohit Kumar) 4. 4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.57s. ₹8 (w), 6, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 38, Q: 30, Tla: 101. Favourite: Mozambique. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. C.R. BHOOPAL MEMORIAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NEWS O’ STAR (Gaurav Singh) 1, Marina Del Rey (Umesh), Gorgeous Lady (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Yanga (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: New State. Hd, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.61s. ₹43 (w), 11, 6 and 26 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 161, Q: 58, Tla: 2,553. Favourite: Marina Del Rey. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

4. MANCHIRYALA PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): FREEDOM FIRE (Rohit Kumar) 1, Diesis Dream (Umesh) 2, Rhine (Aneel) 3 and Just Like That (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 4, shd and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.65s. ₹12 (w), 7, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 53, Q: 32, Tla: 174. Favourite: Freedom Fire. Owners: M/s. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah & Thimmaraja Yelamarthi. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

5. BASALAT JAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): ISABELLA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Classic Remark (Gaurav Singh) 2, Trump Girl (Abhay Singh) 3 and Mr. Baahubali (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/2, 6 and 1. 1m, 11.41s. ₹8 (w), 5, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 27, Q: 21, Tla: 82. Favourite Isabella. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Rac. & Br. P. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Ms. S.Z. Poonawalla & M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), (Terms): CORFE CASTLE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Phenomenal Cruise (Zervan) 2, Like Wise (Nakhat Singh) 3 and That’s My Class (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 42.54s. ₹8 (w), 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 21, Q: 15, Tla: 36. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owners: M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Tinder Singh Ahluwalia & M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Zavareh Poonawalla. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

7. ASTRONOMIC PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MY JOURNEY (Suraj Narredu)1, Alta Vita (Afroz Khan) 2, Darshish (S.G. Prasad) 3 and Once More (C.P. Bopanna) 4. 9, 2 and shd. 1m, 25.87s ₹8 (w), 6, 9 and 14 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 41, Q: 27, Tla: 324. Favourite: My Journey. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer Laxman Singh.

Jackpot: ₹617 (1,056 tkts.), Runner-up: 137 (2,037 tkts.), Mini Jackpot: 58 (3,077 tkts.), Treble (i): 331 (231 tkts.), (ii): 21 (4,418 tkts.).