Corfe Castle, New Creation, Sir Supremo, Malwa and Ultimate Warrior please

Corfe Castle, New Creation, Sir Supremo, Malwa and Ultimate Warrior pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 17)

Inner sand:

1000m: Princess Pride (Shobhan) 1-7, 600/40. Impressed. Galvarino (Antony) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Radiant Beauty (Suraj), Interesting (Mark) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/38. Former finished distance ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Fire Glow (Dhebe) 44.5. Easy. Arrogance (Prabhakaran) 44.5. Moved freely. Desert Combat (M. Naveen) 45.5. Easy. Amazing Angel (Shobhan) 43.5. Worked well. Prince Charmo (M. Naveen) 43.5. Strode out well. Natalie (rb), Romantic Helen (rb) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Matchless (Zervan) 44.5. Easy. High Tide (Merchant) 44.5. Moved well. Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha) 45. Extended. Reference (Asgar), Kasauli (Guruprasad) 44.5. They moved freely. Knight Templar (Sandesh) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Decisive (Bhawani) 1-16, 600/44. Strode out well. Romantic Haven (rb) 1-14.5, 600/46. Easy. Subah Ka Tara (rb) 1-1-16, 600/42.5. Pleased. Brooklyn Supreme (Shobhan) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ultimate Warrior (Darshan) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Halfsies (Asgar) 1-16, 600/44. Strode out well. Ideological (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Sir Supremo (Yash), Armenia (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Corfe Castle (Suraj) 1-26.5, 1,200/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Smile Of Joy (Khurshad), Awesome Girl (Asif Khan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better. Mystic Bay (Yash) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Commodus (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Augustino (S. Shareef), Teodoro (Qureshi) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mayurana (Asif Khan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Stretched out well. Malwa (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Corona Del Corsa (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Southern Ruler (Bhawani) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well. Impavid (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. New Creation (Sandesh) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A fine display.

1400m: Mr Humble (P. Ramesh), Secretsuperstar (Qureshi) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Striking Grey (Nazerul), Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead.