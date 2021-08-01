Corfe Castle for Sultan Pheroze Plate

Hyderabad:

01 August 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer L. D’Silva’s ward Corfe Castle, who won well in his last start at Mumbai over 1,200m, is in good shape and should win the Sultan Pheroze Plate, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 1) races here. Rails will be announced one hours before the first race.

1. ROYSTON ROCK PLATE (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Ashwa Sultan (8) Ashad Asbar 56, 2. Dream Jewel (4) Kiran Naidu 56, 3. Flying Rudolf (10) G. Naresh 56, 4. Gurbaaz (15) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Jean Lafette (12) R. Ajinkya 56, 6. November Rain (6) Ajit Singh 56, 7. Special Effort (16) Surya Prakash 56, 8. Zeus (5) Trevor 56, 9. Deccan Valour (1) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 10. Flower (11) Md. Ismail 54.5, 11. Galwan (14) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 12. Golden Amaris (2) Afroz Khan 54.5, 13. Inside Story (7) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 14. Keystone (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 15. Miss Little Angel (13) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 16. Wild Card (3) Koushik 54.5.

1. KEYSTONE, 2. ZEUS, 3. MISS LITTLE ANGEL

Advertising

Advertising

2. FAIR TRIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.05: 1. Big Brave (5) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Different (1) Surya Prakash 58.5, 3. All Time Legend (4) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Castlerock (9) Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 5. Blue Valentine (10) Trevor 57, 6. Catalina (7) Ashad Asbar 56.5, 7. Rhine (3) B.R. Kumar 54, 8. Red River (2) R.S. Jodha 53, 9. Silver Set (8) Md. Ismail 53, 10. Crackershow (11) G. Naresh 52.5 and 11. Sun Dancer (6) B. Nikhil 52.5.

1. CASTLEROCK, 2. BLUE VALENTINE, 3. CATALINA

3. FAIR TRIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Xfinity (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. The Prospect (8) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 3. Soul Empress (5) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 4. Kingston (—), 5. Mandala Bay (3) Trevor 55, 6. Stud Poker (7) R. Ajinkya 55, 7. Flamingo Fame (2) G. Naresh 53, 8. Starwalker (4) P. Gaddam 52.5, 9. Urvasi (10) Abhay Singh 52.5, 10. Story Teller (6) R.S. Jodha 51 and 11. Top In Class (9) Surya Prakash 51.

1. XFINITY, 2. MANDALA BAY, 3. THE PROSPECT

4. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Alluri’s Pride (Ex: Shivalik Meadow) (2) Nikhil Naidu 62, 2. Misty River (9) Gaurav Singh 62, 3. Astronaut (4) P. Gaddam 61.5, 4. Air Salute (10) N.B. Kuldeep 61, 5. Mt. Davidson (7) Mukesh Kumar 61, 6. Battle Ready (12) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 7. Elegant Stroke (1) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 8. Exponent (8) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 9. Secret Command (14) Kiran Naidu 59, 10. Proud Legacy (15) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 11. Turf Monarch (6) Md. Ismail 58.5, 12. Felix Flame (11) Kuldeep Singh 58, 13. Acadian Angel (16) G. Naresh 57.5, 14. N R I Flame (5) B. Nikhil 57.5, 15. Moka (3) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 16. Moment Of Silence (13) Afroz Khan 50.

1. BATTLE READY, 2. AIR SALUTE, 3. ACADIAN ANGEL

5. SULTAN PHEROZE PLATE (1,200m) rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 3.50: 1. Corfe Castle (3) Gaurav Singh 63, 2. Victory Parade (5) Deepak Singh 60, 3. Moondancer (4) Mukesh Kumar 57, 4. Lightning Bolt (8) Trevor 56.5, 5. Galloping Gangster (6) R. Ajinkya 56, 6. Premier Action (1) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 7. Trump Girl (10) Abhay Singh 50, 8. Smashing Blue (7) Akshay Kumar 50, 9. Prince Valiant (2) Surya Prakash 50 and 10. The Great Gatsby (9) S.S. Tanwar 50.

1. CORFE CASTLE, 2. LIGHTNING BOLT, 3. SMASHING BLUE

6. FAIRWAY PLATE (1,600m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.25: 1. Best Buddy (6) Nakaht Singh 61, 2. Call Of The Blue (7) A.A. Vikrant 61, 3. Advance Guard (8) Nikhil Naidu 59.5, 4. Horse O’ War (9) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 5. Campania (2) Trevor 59, 6. Solo Winner (5) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. Lamha (4) Akshay Kumar 57, 8. Grand Finale (1) B.R. Kumar 53.5 and 9. Lorena (3) Md. Ismail 53.

1. CAMPANIA, 2. LAMHA, 3. BEST BUDDY

7. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Elmira (4) N.B. Kuldeep 62, 2. N R I Touch (2) Akshay Kumar 62, 3. Winning Player (13) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 4. Due Diligence (11) Trevor 61, 5. Fantastic Show (12) Ajeeth Kumar 60.5, 6. Golden Forza (8) Nikhil Naidu 60.5, 7. Jo Malone (9) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 8. New Role (7) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 9. Sacred Lamp (14) B. Nikhil 59, 10. Charcoal (3) Ajit Singh 58.5, 11. Let It Be Me (15) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 12. Hip Hop (10) C.P. Bopanna (10) 58, 13. India Gate (5) A.A. Vikrant 57, 14. That’s My Speed (1) Kuldeep Singh 57, 15. Ice Berry (6) Nakhat Singh 53.5 and 16. Sheldon (16) G. Naresh 53.5.

1. DUE DILIGENCE, 2. N R I TOUCH, 3. ELMIRA

Day’s Best: XFINITY

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble : (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala : All races.