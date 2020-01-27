Corfe Castle claims Kakatiya Million

Corfe Castle (David Allan up) won the Kakatiya Million, the feature event of the races held here on Monday (Jan. 27).

The winner is owned by M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Tinder Singh Ahluwalia & M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Zavareh Poonawalla and trained by L. D’Silva.

1. BEST OF FUN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): SMARTY (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Withrosemakeup (Gopal Singh) 2, Golden Adara (Afroz Khan) 3 and Bombastic (Rafique Sk.) 4. 1/2, nk and shd. 1m 14.78s. ₹29 (w), 8, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 50, FP: 585, Q: 284, Tla: 2,332. Favourite: Dumbledore. Owner: Mr. Tekula Chandra Reddy. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. ROCKY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat.II), (Terms): BRILLIANT VIEW (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Royal Romance (Zervan) 2, Look Of Love (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Just Incredible (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 12.94s. ₹12 (w), 7, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 40, Tla: 254. Favourite: Brilliant View. Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. CHOWMAHALLA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ALLISTON (I. Chisty) 1, Vashishta (B.R. Kumar) 2, Rutilant (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sputnic (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1, nk and 1. 1m 27.23s. ₹51 (w), 13, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 358, Q: 199, Tla: 696. Favourite: Rutilant. Owners: Mr. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. ROCKY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): MIRANA (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Belle Springs (I. Chisty) 2, Beauty On Parade (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and nk. 1m 13.29s. ₹43 (w), 10, 6 and 52 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 151, Q: 63, Tla: 4,446. Favourite: Fashion Universe. Owners: Mr. S. Daljeet Singh, Sardar Jivtesh Singh, M/s. Ashok Chukkla & S. Mohan Raju. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. BEST OF FUN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): NEGRESS PRINCESS (Afroz Khan) 1, All Star General (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Vijay’s Empress (Surya Prakash) 3 and Sweet Pistol (Deepak Singh) 4. Hd, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 14.71s. ₹19 (w), 9, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 54, Q: 29, Tla: 175. Favourite: All Star General. Owner: Mr. Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: S. Abbas.

6. KAKATIYA MILLION (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): CORFE CASTLE (David Allan) 1, Ace Ace Ace (Akshay Kumar) 2, Agni (P. Trevor) 3 and Titus (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 3-3/4, nk and nk. 1m 11.11s. ₹7 (w), 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 7, FP: 9, Q: 7. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owners: M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy,Tinder Singh Ahluwalia & M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt.Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavareh S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Zavareh Poonawalla. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

7. R. RAGHUPATHI REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PRINCE CASPIAN (B.R. Kumar) 1, Sitara (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sporting Smile (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Private Empire (Abhay Singh) 4. Nk, nk and nk. 1m 12.08s. ₹107 (w), 23, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 519, Q: 159, Tla: 3,179. Favourite: Sitara. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

8. CHOWMAHALLA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, (Cat. III): BARBOSELLA (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, The Special One (Akshay Kumar) 2, Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Spiritual (P. Trevor) 4. 2, nk and shd. 1m 26.66s. ₹39 (w), 11, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 207, Q; 105, Tla: 2,863. Favourite: Spiritual. Owners: M/s. Pratap Racecitement Pvt. Ltd. rep. by The Estate of Late Mr. D. Pratap Chander Reddy & M/s. Ashish Bajaj & Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

Jkt: ₹4,48,367 (c/o), Runner-up: 27,451 (seven tkts), Mini Jkt: 9,998 (20 tkts), Tr (i): 3,305 (12 tkts), (ii): 244 (156 tkts), (iii): 1,144 (100 tkts).