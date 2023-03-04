Cordelia and Alexandros catch the eye 

March 04, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Mumbai:

Cordelia and Alexandros caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Flying Visit (Saba) 1400/600m 51. Moved well.

1000m: Toofaan (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Fortune Teller (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Mojo (Merchant) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pushed. Snowfall (app) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Alexandros (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Cordelia (Kirtish) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.