Copper Queen, Eagle Prince, Beauteous Maximus and Towns End please
Copper Queen, Eagle Prince, Beauteous Maximus and Towns End pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 31).
Inner sand: 600m: Star Guitar (rb) 46.
800m: Annexed (C.P. Khanal), Amendment (Umesh) 58, 600/42.5. They are in fine shape. Kristalina (Shahar Babu), Abilitaire (Brisson) 59.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/39. Pleased. Eagle Prince (App), Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/38.5. They are in fine trim. Rajputana (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/44. Urged. Emelda (rb), Knight Envied (C.P. Khanal) 56.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Amore (rb), My Triumph (Iltaf Hussain) 56, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Country's Moon (rb), Dynamite Girl (App), Magic Storm (rb) 1-1, 600/46.
1000m: Break The Silence (App), La Nora (Umesh) 1-10.5, 600/56.5, 600/43.5. Former better, latter is improving. Luminous (T. Kahesh) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Sultan Phiroze (rb), 1-15.5. Eased up. Towns End (Azfar Syeed) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Hebe (App) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well. Supreme Excelsior (App), Battista (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.
1200m: Rum Runner (App) 1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Urged. Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-31, (1200 to 600) 45. Easy. Lady Elise (Umesh) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Unextended. Epistoiary (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200 to 600) 44.5. Star Glitter (B. Nikhil) 1-32, (1,200 to 600) 43. Easy.