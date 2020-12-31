Copper Queen, Eagle Prince, Beauteous Maximus and Towns End please

CHENNAI:

Copper Queen, Eagle Prince, Beauteous Maximus and Towns End pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 31).

Inner sand: 600m: Star Guitar (rb) 46.

800m: Annexed (C.P. Khanal), Amendment (Umesh) 58, 600/42.5. They are in fine shape. Kristalina (Shahar Babu), Abilitaire (Brisson) 59.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/39. Pleased. Eagle Prince (App), Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/38.5. They are in fine trim. Rajputana (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/44. Urged. Emelda (rb), Knight Envied (C.P. Khanal) 56.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Amore (rb), My Triumph (Iltaf Hussain) 56, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Country's Moon (rb), Dynamite Girl (App), Magic Storm (rb) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Break The Silence (App), La Nora (Umesh) 1-10.5, 600/56.5, 600/43.5. Former better, latter is improving. Luminous (T. Kahesh) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Sultan Phiroze (rb), 1-15.5. Eased up. Towns End (Azfar Syeed) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Hebe (App) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well. Supreme Excelsior (App), Battista (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.

1200m: Rum Runner (App) 1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Urged. Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-31, (1200 to 600) 45. Easy. Lady Elise (Umesh) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Unextended. Epistoiary (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200 to 600) 44.5. Star Glitter (B. Nikhil) 1-32, (1,200 to 600) 43. Easy.