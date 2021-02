Cool Rider wins feature event

Manjri Horse Breed Farm Private Limited’s Cool Rider (Srinath up), won the Sherlock Bangalore Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb. 20). The winner is trained by Neil Darashah.

The results:

1. RAICHUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over: COMMANDPOST (Angad) 1, Fierce Fighter (Ikram Ahmed) 2, Azeemki Princess (Naveen K) 3 and Gazebo Talk (Likith Appu) 4. 9-1/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 30.34s. ₹211 (w), 31, 27 and 17 (p), SHP: 69, THP: 46, FP: 3,575, Q: 1,398, Trinella: 33,153 and 7,104, Exacta: 34,899 and 14,956. Favourite: Gazebo Talk. Owners: Mr. S.M. Choudury & Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

2. HORANADU PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: DECORUM (Aakash Chavan) 1, Star Hopper (Shreyas Singh) 2, Phoenix Surprise (Ankit Yadav) 3 and Star Citizen (Chethan G) 4. 2-3/4, 12-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 16.49s. ₹428 (w), 54, 18 and 29 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 95, FP: 2,169, Q: 995, Trinella: 4,947 and 23,085 (carried over), Exacta: 35,392 (carried over). Favourite: Star Hopper. Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

3. PLANETARIUM PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: SCHAFENBERG (Indrajeet Singh) 1, Tokyo Rose (Suraj) 2, Spirit Of London (Angad) 3 and Mr. Humble (B. Dharshan) 4. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 16.22s. ₹466 (w), 52, 18 and 198 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 294, FP: 4,028, Q: 754, Trinella: 46,518 (carried over), Exacta: 1,14,118 (carried over). Favourite: Port Of Beauty. Owner: Mr. Prithiv Sivaji Dorai. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. INDIAN NAVY PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65: HOKKAIDO (Suraj) 1, First Impression (Sandesh) 2, Set To Win (S. Sunil) 3 and Crack Of Dawn (Trevor) 4. Lnk, 1 and Lnk. 1m 41.80s. ₹46 (w), 19, 16 and 75 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 166, FP: 155, Q: 93, Trinella: 1,020 and 669, Exacta: 28,529 and 5,558. Favourite: First Impression. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & above: ABIRA (Neeraj) 1, Northern Alliance (J.H. Arul) 2, Saint Petersburg (Shreyas Singh) 3 and Automatic (Srinath) 4. Nose, Nose and 2-3/4. 1m 27.67s. ₹36 (w), 18 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 46, FP: 87, Q: 48, Trinella: 544 and 208, Exacta: 892 and 440. Favourite: Northern Alliance. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. SHERLOCK BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): COOL RIDER (Srinath) 1, Pecanwood (Antony) 2, Stockbridge (Neeraj) 3 and Scruples (Suraj) 4. 6-1/4, 1-1/4 and 5-1/4. 1m 27.53s. ₹39 (w), 16, 19 and 50 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 96, FP: 448, Q: 231, Trinella: 2,392 and 1,757, Exacta: 10,487 and 1,634. Favourite: Scruples. Owner: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. KEDARNATH PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: REDOUBTABLE (Sandesh) 1, Royal Blossom (Antony) 2, Pissarro (Zervan) 3 and Amazing Blaze (Trevor) 4. Not run: Max Mueller. 4-1/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m 41.66s. ₹51 (w), 14, 17 and 22 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 54, FP: 228, Q: 102, Trinella: 1,444 and 762, Exacta: 2,223 and 893. Favourite: Amazing Blaze. Owner: Mrs. Ammu Ajit. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. HORANADU PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: GRIFFIN (Salman Khan) 1, Java Peninsula (Angad) 2, Chain Of Thoughts (Arvind K) 3 and Crimson Heart (S. Saqlain) 4. 3/4, 9-3/4 and 2. 1m 16.57s. ₹23 (w), 15, 45 and 19 (p), SHP: 115, THP: 70, FP: 724, Q: 484, Trinella: 2,563 and 1,412, Exacta: 9,096 and 3,898. Favourite: Griffin. Owner: Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Jackpot: ₹7,272 (52 tkts); Runner-up: 1,422 (114 tkts); Treble (i): 777 (11 tkts). (ii): 438 (36 tkts).