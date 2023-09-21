ADVERTISEMENT

Contributor takes the honours in the B.A. Nanaiah Memorial Trophy

September 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU:

Mr. Kersi H Vachha’s Contributor (G. Vivek up), won the B.A.Nanaiah Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Sept 21). The winner is trained by M. Bobby.

The results:

1. ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. II): ECO SYSTEM (A. Ramu) 1, Romantic Heart (M. Rajesh K) 2, Mystical Merlin (A.K. Aniket) 3 and Raptor (Shreyas S) 4. 1/2, Lnk and 1. 1m, 13.37s. ₹95 (w), 24, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 55, FP: 850, Q: 408, Trinella: 8,017, Exacta: 23,030 (carried over). Favourite: Mystical Merlin. Owner: Mr. Girish Byrappa. Trainer: Santosh Rao.

2. ECLIPSE PLATE (Div. I): MERAKI (S. John) 1, Sparkling Night (Inayat) 2, Sultan Sword (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Gabriella (M. Rajesh K) 4. 7-1/4, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 12.43s. ₹20 (w), 13, 15 and 55 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 434, FP: 39, Q: 30, Trinella: 1,994, Exacta: 22,173 (carried over). Favourite: Meraki. Owner: Mrs. Arasi Sharma. Trainer: Rakesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. H.H. SRI CHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: ART GALLERY (Inayat) 1, Crosswater (Antony) 2, King Of Kesari (Shreyas S) 3 and Star Concept (Vinod Shinde) 4. 2-1/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m, 11.15s. ₹55 (w), 15, 15 and 25 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 71, FP: 132, Q: 33, Trinella: 962, Exacta: 11,432. Favourite: Crosswater. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. M.B. APPAYA MEMORIAL TROPHY: TAREK (G. Vivek) 1, Twilight Tornado (Antony) 2, Armstrong (Srinath) 3 and What Is This (M. Rajesh K) 4. Nose, Nose and 7-3/4. 1m, 37.77s. ₹58 (w), 16, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 61, FP: 707, Q: 226, Trinella: 621, Exacta: 11,699. Favourite: Amrstrong. Owner: Mrs. Shirley M Bobby. Trainer: M. Bobby.

5. B.A. NANAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: CONTRIBUTOR (G. Vivek) 1, Wild Spell (Koshi K) 2, Perfect Justice (Kiran Rai) 3 and Tracer Bullet (Inayat) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 10.17s. ₹112 (w), 20, 27 and 16 (p), SHP: 131, THP: 77, FP: 4,401, Q: 2,307, Trinella: 15,229, Exacta: 26,115 (carried over). Favourite: Indian Patriot. Owner: Mr. Kersi H Vachha. Trainer: M. Bobby.

6. KASARGOD PLATE: PHARAZON (L.A. Rozario) 1, Saigon (Neeraj) 2, My Life My Rules (Hasib Alam) 3 and Armory (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Aircraft and The Golden Dream. 3-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1. 1m, 51.24s. ₹25 (w), 11, 16 and 66 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 159, FP: 125, Q: 20, Trinella: 2,207, Exacta: 17,107 (carried over). Favourite: Norwegian Wood. Owners: Mr. M.V. Balaji, Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala & Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. FAIR WOOD PLATE: TOP DANCER (Shreyas S) 1, Golden Time (G. Vivek) 2, Acaster (Srinath) 3 and Dragon’s Gold (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Extraordinary. 1-1/4, 6-3/4 and 1. 1m, 22.91s. ₹37 (w), 18, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 44, FP: 144, Q: 40, Trinella: 248, Exacta: 318. Favourite: Golden Time. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹11,637 (carried over); Mini Jackpot: 10,130 (carried over); Treble (i): 1,177 (one tkt.); (ii): 880 (three tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US