Contractor, Forest Fragrance, Rodney, Days Date, and Own Legacy impress

December 26, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Contractor, Forest Fragrance, Rodney, Days Date, and Own Legacy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 26).

Inner sand: 1000m: Sky Princess (M. Naveen) 1-9, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Way Of Life (A. Ramu) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim. Instructor (R. Pradeep), Leather Back (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fair Counsel (R. Ravi), War Trail (Asbar) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Balor (Tousif) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well. Super Veloce (A. Ramu), The Strikingly (M. Naveen) 1-8.5 600/39.5. They finished together. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Glow In The Dark (Asbar) 1-7, 600/39. Former pleased.

1200m: Blues Ballad (Asbar), Silver Star (A. Ramu) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Gallery Time (A. Ramu) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well. The Republic Power (M. Naveen) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: Contractor (rb) 1-41.5. Impressed. Chisox (B. Harish) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Sling Shot (rb), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Scarlet Empress) (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Phobe (Darshan) 1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Forest Fragrance (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Aliyar) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Rodney (Rozario), Days Date (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a smart jump and finished level. Tripitaka (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Blackstone (Rayan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Distorted - Promise) (P. Surya), a 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Elysee) (Saddam H) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45.5. They finished level. Own Legacy (Darshan), Foi (Jagadeesh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Latter slowly out and finished six lengths behind. Mandarino (rb), Carter (Rozario) 1-31, (1,200-600) 47. They jumped out well. Victoria Hugo (Rozario), Promiseofthefuture (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44.5. They took a level jump and finished together.

