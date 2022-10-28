Contador, Aldgate, Siege Courageous, Mighty Zo, Knotty Charmer and Capriati excel

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU
October 28, 2022 17:31 IST

Contador, Aldgate, Siege Courageous, Mighty Zo, Knotty Charmer and Capriati excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 28)

Inner sand: 600m: Roman Power (Ashok) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Crosswater (Likith), Estefania (S. John) 45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Montelena (Vaibhav) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. Never Give In (S. John), Czar (Likith) 1-15, 600/42.5. They finished together. Elveden (S. John), Red Cliff (Likith) 1-15, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/44. Worked well. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Six Sigma) (Ashok), Prana (S. John) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. Pneuma (Girish), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Namibia) (B. Harish) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Capriati (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Knotty Charmer (Nazerul), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Divine Impact) (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef), Ruling Dynasty (Mallikarjun) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mighty Zo (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Blues Ballad (Ashok), Ripple N Storm (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Contador (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Chinky Pinky (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

